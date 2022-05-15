Kendall Jenner knows good teeth in tight booty shorts

Kendall Jenner close up. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is showing the world she knows good teeth and flaunting her supermodel legs at the same time. The 26-year-old reality star and catwalk queen ensured she honored her partner status with oral care brand Moon this weekend, posting a quick story to her Instagram and getting her #influencer on.

The new Hulu star posted for her 230 million+ followers and grinning as she posed resting against a vanity counter and backed by a mirror.

Kendall Jenner promotes good teeth in tight booty shorts

Kendall folded her toned legs for a casual finish as she went very skimpy in a barely-there pair of taupe booty shorts, pairing them with a matching sweater and coordinating socks. Holding a Moon product between her teeth, the 818 tequila founder grinned for the camera, both tagging Moon and confirming her partner status with the company.

Jenner, who also fronts brands including Jacquemus and Michael Kors, had sung the brand’s praises last month. In a sponsored post, seen below, the sister to Kylie Jenner said:

“The MOON Whitening Device is truly unlike anything I’ve ever tried. It’s lightweight, comfortable and no mess! I can barely feel the strips on my teeth and then they dissolve in my mouth after a few minutes.”

Kendall’s story was quickly shared to an Instagram account documenting her stories. Fans should expect a swipe for the Moon shot, with more below.

Kendall Jenner doesn’t just know good teeth, she knows good promo. “I used to not know how to smile,” she stated in a promo video for Moon. “That’s a fun fact. It was really cool being a part of the building process. It is really based on oral beauty and it goes back to even the aesthetic thing and how it looks really nice on your counter. One of many cool things about Moon is that the whole idea is really chic and not being afraid to have it out and be like, ‘Ask me about it, please.'”

Kendall Jenner’s Instagram earnings topped $15 million

Jenner was 2019’s highest-paid female influencer on Instagram, raking in $15.9 million from the platform that year alone. As to using the products she plugs, Kendall is always ready to front the brand. “I’m always running around, working, flying, traveling, and stuff, so to be able to have something I can just throw in my bag was super cool and important to me. It’s not something you’re embarrassed to pull out of the bag and use. It looks nice,” she told Allure of Moon’s whitener pen.