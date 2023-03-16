“Calvins or nothing”!

Modeling for Calvin Klein’s 2023 spring campaign, Kendall Jenner took the brand’s slogan literally, posing topless in several of the black and white pics.

One snap showed The Kardashians star, 27, wearing a dark wash denim jacket with seemingly nothing underneath.

In another, the model lay sprawled on the ground in only a pair of jeans, crossing her arms over her bare chest and balancing on tiptoe as she lifted her hips off the floor.

Another of the glamorous black and white shots showed Kendall in a lacy black bra, fixing the camera with a sultry stare as she had her black jeans down around her waist to show off her matching black briefs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On Wednesday, Kendall shared the snaps to her 279 million Instagram followers in a joint post with Calvin Klein.

In the caption of its post, the brand referred to Kendall as “a sensual muse.”

Kendall Jenner reveals ‘intimate side’ for Calvin Klein campaign

The brand’s 2023 spring campaign features Kendall alongside fellow Calvin Klein ambassadors FKA Twigs and Jennie of Blackpink.

The stars were joined by actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael B. Jordan, who also modeled jeans and underwear in both of their first campaigns for the brand.

A press release accompanying the unveiling of the pics described Calvin Klein’s spring 2023 campaign as “rooted in unadulterated confidence.”

New offerings include “sensual lace options” and “iconic denim styles” like the ’90s-inspired jeans worn by Kendall.

Kendall, the statement continued, “appears with unapologetic sensuality, her more intimate side revealed.”

Kendall Jenner finds success with 818 Tequila

Kendall might be a famous model, but she’s also more than just a pretty face.

Her sisters’ business ventures have focused mostly on the worlds of fashion, skincare, and makeup, but Kendall has recently become a power player in the beverage business.

In the spring of 2021, the star launched 818 Tequila, named after the area code for Los Angeles’s San Fernando Valley, where Kendall grew up.

The brand’s May 2021 launch was lauded by industry insiders as perhaps the “most successful spirits launch in history,” with many stores selling out within hours or days. 818 Tequila went on to become the best-selling new spirit brand of 2021 in the US.

Kendall has since channeled that success into building and growing her company. Last year, 818 Tequila debuted several new variations of its original product, including a Tequila Blanco, a Tequila Reposado, and a Tequila Añejo.

Most recently, the company debuted an “ultra-premium” edition, 818 Eight Reserve, which comes in a handmade ceramic decanter produced by local artisans in Pachuca, Mexico, and retails for $213.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.