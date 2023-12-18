Kendall Jenner is single again after split from Bad Bunny

After reportedly splitting from her beau, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner is single again.

The Kardashians star and the popular Puerto Rican artist, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, almost made it to the one-year mark but fell short a few months.

Fans speculated that the pair had split back in November when Kendall shared a cryptic post on Instagram saying, “What is meant for me, will simply find me.”

It seems Kendall wasn’t meant to have a relationship, at least not now, because she’s rolling into the holiday season as a single woman.

So far, neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have confirmed their breakup, and from the little we’ve seen from Kendall on her family’s Hulu show, it’s doubtful she chronicled her romance and subsequent breakup for the cameras.

Kendall and Bad Bunny started dating in February after they were introduced to each other by friends, and they made several public appearances over the past several months.

The pair attended Coachella in mid-April, and in May, they both attended the Met Gala, though they walked the carpet separately.

Later that month, the hot couple was spotted at a Lakers game, and they were also seen out on several date nights.

It’s over for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner couldn’t make their romance work, according to a source who told Entertainment Tonight that the relationship is over.

Nothing dramatic caused the 28-year-old model and the singer to part ways, except, “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.”

The Insider noted that the exes have no bad blood, and they “want the best for one another.”

The source claimed the couple went into the relationship with a mutual understanding that it “likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship.”

“They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

The Kardashians still ‘think highly’ of Bad Bunny despite his split from Kendall Jenner

So far, neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny has confirmed their breakup, but the last time that the couple were seen out together was several weeks ago.

Bad Bunny was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live in late October, and he was later seen at the after-party with the 28-year-old reality TV star.

Meanwhile, the source also told the media outlet that the Kardashians have no ill feelings towards Bad Bunny despite the split from Kendall.

“Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him,” claimed the source.

“They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace.”

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus on Hulu.