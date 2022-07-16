Kendall Jenner in tiny leopard bikini shows beach body

Kendall Jenner in a leopard bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner is giving her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian a run for their money in the bikini body department.

While Kim and Khloe made headlines for black-string bikini posts, Kendall is doing her thing in Hawaii, where she enjoys nature, including the ocean.

The successful model shared photos of herself as she walked out of the ocean and adjusted her bikini top.

Yesterday, Kendall blessed fans with photos in a black string bikini displaying her impossibly small waist. Today, the reality TV star switched it up by sharing bikini shots on her Instagram Story.

The 26-year-old appeared in the trailer for Season 2 of The Kardashians, which dropped earlier this week. As the only Kar-Jenner without a child, she quipped that being with her sisters was birth control. Kendall’s lack of children also permits her to travel freely without worrying about accommodations for a young one. Kendall took advantage of her single life and smoking body while allowing others the privilege of viewing her bikini figure.

Taking some heat off of Khloe, who is receiving scrutiny for having a second baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, Kendall shared scantily-clad photos that are sure to make headlines.

Kendall Jenner shares vacation bikini shots from Hawaii with a friend

Kendall descended from the Pacific Ocean while she dripped with salt water and looked refreshed. Kendall’s bikini was blue leopard print and barely covered her ample assets.

Her short hair was soaking wet as she began to dry off and avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

Kendall Jenner in Hawaii enjoys water. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Behind Kendall was a magnificent cliff, providing the perfect backdrop for a stunning photo.

The bronzed bombshell looked toward the ocean, soaking up the views and sun rays.

Kendall Jenner, 26, pressured to have a baby

Kendall Jenner is 26, but the young woman felt pressured to have a baby.

According to Forbes, trends showed that women were waiting to have children until later, with the average first-time mom at 26 years of age. Although Kendall’s decision to remain child-free for now is anything but abnormal, the questions have persisted from family members.

Kendall told E News that her mother “is 100 percent pressuring her to start a family.”

When Kendall was dating Devin Booker, she revealed Kris “will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!’”

Kris is likely distracted, however, with her 12th grandchild on the way, thanks to Khloe and Tristan’s incoming arrival via a surrogate.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.