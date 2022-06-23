Kendall Jenner in tight underwear for summer surprise

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is hanging around in white underpants as she delivers a “summer surprise” with one of the brands she fronts.

The Hulu star, 26, continues her lucrative partnership with oral care brand Moon – earlier this week, Kendall shared a quick Instagram Story to shout the brand out, with the photo also shared by Moon.

Kendall Jenner knows good oral care in underwear snap

The photo showed the reality star flaunting her supermodel frame while in a slouchy black sweater and tight white undies.

Smiling as she gazed upwards, the sister to Kylie Jenner held a whitening pen above her head as she posed against a white wall with colorful hanging decor. Kendall seemed confident she’d found the trick to teeth whitening, although fans didn’t see her pearly whites.

The post came to announce a sale as Moon offers 50% off its Teeth Whitening Pens.

“Summer surprise,” Kendall added into her story.

Meanwhile, Moon wrote: “SALE ✨ Celebrate the first day of summer with any of our Teeth Whitening Pens and receive the next for 50% OFF – today only. Link in bio to shop! #MOONByKendall.”

Kendall began fronting Moon in 2019. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who also fronts brands including Hugo Boss and Givenchy, told Allure:

“I’m always running around, working, flying, traveling, and stuff, so to be able to have something I can just throw in my bag was super cool and important to me. It’s not something you’re embarrassed to pull out of the bag and use. It looks nice.” Of working with Moon founder Shaun Neff, the catwalk queen added: “Kendall + Kylie did a collab with Neff beanies, and I met Shaun. About a year ago, he told me about his oral beauty idea, and I was really into it. I thought it was such a cool idea because there’s not much like it out there — just the chicness and coolness of it. It spoke to me.”

Kendall Jenner lands new deals while running tequila brand

In 2021, Kendall launched her 818 tequila brand, this as new deals kept flying in. The A-Lister now also represents designer Jacquemus and Messika jewelry, plus fashion label Michael Kors.

She’s also the main face of activewear brand Alo Yoga, this alongside being Creative Director for high-end clothing retailer FWRD. Kendall this year announced a new Lip Kit collab with billionaire sister Kylie.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.