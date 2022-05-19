Kendall Jenner in tight swimsuit for summer welcome

Kendall Jenner is having makeup applied. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is strutting around in a skintight swimsuit and heels as she owns her latest FRWD shoot. The 26-year-old model and reality star is Creative Director at the luxury fashion retailer, and her photos kicked off May 16 to a brand-filled start.

Jenner was photographed in iconic brands, including Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Mugler, also showing off a bag from the Jacquemus brand she fronts.

Kendall Jenner sizzles in summer-ready swimsuit

One photo made it pool vibes as the new Hulu star flaunted her sizzling body in a duo-toned, patterned, and citrus-colored swimsuit in green and yellow. The 818 tequila founder was shot with a poker face as she gazed to the side, walking under clear Malibu skies and going super high-cut in her one-piece.

The futuristic shoot included a decision to photograph Kendall from below, affording a leggy view as she paraded around clutching a blue quilted bag with gold chains. Yellow-rimmed shades matched Kendall’s swimwear, with fans also seeing hints of snakeskin-print sandals.

Jenner also made headlines for stripping down to a Balenciaga thong and crop top, seen below.

The former E! star has also opened up about her Creative Director role at FRWD.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about a role that few supermodels attain – let alone at 26 years of age – the sister to Kylie Jenner revealed: “For this shoot I wanted to merge the West Coast designer sensibility of FWRD with my own in one of my favorite locations, Malibu. I love the juxtaposition of this naturally sun-soaked setting with such strong and fun pieces for the season.” Going brand ambassador, the Vogue cover girl added: “Fashion is the perfect blend of art and commerce, and platforms like FWRD have always been great guides for me as to what are temporary trends and what are ideas here to stay.”

Kendall Jenner’s Instagram earnings revealed

Kendall has been calling the shots for years regarding fashion, influencing, and social media. In 2019, she earned $15.9 million from Instagram alone, making her the platform’s highest-paid female influencer. While past gigs have seen Kendall fronting fashion giant Calvin Klein and sportswear kingpin Adidas, current ones include activewear label Alo Yoga, plus designers Michael Kors and Hugo Boss – this, minus her ongoing Moon partner status.

In 2021, Kendall launched her 818 tequila brand. This year, she’s got a new collab with sister Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics brand.