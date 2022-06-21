Kendall Jenner in tight bikini flaunts supermodel body

Kendall Jenner shows off tight bikini. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner slipped back into her bikini to kick off the week.

The supermodel and reality star is now front-page news after a sun-drenched Instagram update included her famous bikini body – the trio set of images also featured Kendall’s dog for a major pup love moment.

Kendall Jenner stuns in tight bikini showoff

The 818 tequila founder opened cuddling her pooch while outdoors, poolside, and on an oversized, cushioned lounger.

Smiling and makeup-free, Kendall peeped her high-cut bikini as she flaunted her toned and tan legs, also wearing a STAPLETON logo baseball cap in green.

A swipe right showed the Hulu star’s dog enjoying the beach, with the final slide upping the ante as Kendall posted a bikini selfie while in a striped two-piece. Jenner posed in a chic and minimalist bedroom while in the Heavy Manners Boots triangle bikini, a brand also adored by model pal Hailey Bieber and rising model Amelia Hamlin.

Kendall made it body-ody-ody in her selfie, with the post now topping 4 million likes.

The photos come in the wake of paparazzi ones showing Kendall enjoying a beach day in Malibu and with BFF Fai Khadra. Kendall continues her friendship with the Dubai-raised model and social media star.

Her outing, which also included dog Pyro, quickly had fans wondering whether she and NBA player beau Devin Booker have split – that said, it’s hardly the first time she and Fai have hung out. Kendall made it clear that she and Fai aren’t romantic back in 2019, this as she made him her date for Hailey and Justin Bieber‘s wedding.

Kendall Jenner regaining control after younger days

Kendall is known to duck the cameras. She’s admitted that older videos of her came complete with her yelling at the paparazzi, although now she says she’s now the one in the driving seat.

“At a young age, I had to give up control and let someone else portray me in the way that they wanted… That was my job. Now, being on the other side is taking that control back,” the model told i-D this year.

Kendall is now Creative Director at FWRD, alongside being CEO of her 818 tequila brand, which launched last year.

“Building my own brand, and feeling empowered – and it has been really amazing. As a woman and as someone who comes from a really female-driven family, it was really cool to put all my tools to work,” she added.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.