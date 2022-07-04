Kendall Jenner in stringy bikini for a weekend sunbathe

Kendall Jenner has been sunbathing in a stringy bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kendall Jenner got this year’s Fourth of July festivities off to a bang.

The 26-year-old supermodel stripped down to a skimpy bikini on Sunday as she soaked up the sun and flaunted her figure, this as she continues to make headlines for a speculated split from boyfriend Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner flaunts stunning body in bikini sunbathe

Sharing a close-up of her catwalk queen figure and not even showing her face, Kendall updated her Instagram from The Hamptons yesterday, where she’s spending time with NBA star Devin.

Kendall showcased her flat stomach and curvy hips as she modeled a tiny and baby blue bikini with pointelle fabrics and a tiny flower detail on the bottoms.

Lying on her back, the 818 tequila founder sizzled as she chilled under beating rays – the model is seemingly reconnecting with basketball player beau Devin, 26.

Kendall offered no caption as she enjoyed a book.

Kendall never confirmed having split from Devin Booker as media outlets assumed the couple had called it quits. Anonymous sources at Hollywood Life even reported that Booker was considering proposing to Moon partner Kendall:

“He filled her house with flowers and took her to SoHo House in Malibu, he’s back to wooing her like they just met. It seems like her breaking up with him was a real wake-up call,” the insider dished, adding: “She didn’t do it to play games or mess with his head, but it definitely got his attention. A lot of people in her world are predicting that he’s going to pop the question because he does not want to lose her.”

“Their friends all keep saying how they’re just waiting for them to get back together,” a separate source stated.

Kendall Jenner keeps fans in the dark over NBA player boyfriend

Kendall certainly seemed to be confirming she was single and ready to mingle at the end of June as she sunbathed completely nude and bared her backside while sending out a smiley face emoji. Her booty-baring post has now topped 9 million likes on Instagram.

Jenner has been keeping busy amid all the buzz, too. She’s fresh from a skimpy bikini post promoting her 2021-founded tequila brand – fans are getting plenty of encouragement to shop her Mexico-crafted liquor as it continues to expand globally.

Kendall is followed by 247 million on Instagram and can also be kept tabs on via the Hulu series, The Kardashians.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.