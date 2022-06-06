Kendall Jenner in string bikini with weekend wink

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner made sure fans got in on her weekend bikini action. The supermodel and reality star slipped back into her bikini as she updated her Instagram via a quick story, posting hints of her catwalk queen body and even throwing out a cheeky wink.

Kendall, 26, gave no clue where she was, but she showed herself soaking up the sun and having fun.

Kendall Jenner is back in her bikini with weekend fun

This year, the new Hulu star joining her sisters and mother on The Kardashians filmed herself in selfie mode while topping up her tan from an outdoor terrace with green lawns.

The 818 tequila founder pouted for the camera while in a khaki green and halterneck bikini top, also rocking a fun floral-print bucket hat in white and green – she wore it with chin ties flapping around her face.

Kendall struck a model-esque pose that was a little tongue-in-cheek, then delivered a quick wink for her 240 million followers.

The story will only remain live for 24 hours, although fan accounts were quick to grab it for a repost.

Kendall’s bucket hat quickly got fans talking. The Lack of Color headwear is pegged as a poolside favorite for summer, although it isn’t exactly cheap, with a $96.75 price tag. Jenner is, herself, currently promoting a slew of high-end labels as she champions her Creative Director role with retailer FWRD – in the brand’s Endless Summer shoot this year, she posed in looks from Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Mugler, and the Jacquemus designer she fronts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall Jenner stays summer-ready with these essentials

In 2019, Kendall opened up to Who What Wear as she listed her summer essentials.

“Well one of them’s gotta be sunscreen for sure,” she stated. “For my face, I actually just use the regular sunscreen I use on my body—Sun Bum. All over my body and my face. Then I’d need a hair tie, a scrunchie because you gotta get your hair out of your face. I really like a scrunchie right now, and I never thought I’d say that—I was never into them. But I really like a simple black silk one. They don’t dent your hair like a rubber band would.”

“Then maybe… Oh man, what do you need on a desert island? Chapstick,” the sister to Kylie Jenner added.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.