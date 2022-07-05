Kendall Jenner in string bikini is unbuttoned for promotional gains

Kendall Jenner heated up the internet when she shared some sexy pics of herself in a string bikini while working in some subtle promotions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner took up the challenge of sharing a bikini-clad post to join the fray of other celebs who did the same thing over the holiday weekend, rocking a yellow string bikini for a rare look at her nearly-naked physique.

The 26-year-old reality star and sister to the famed Jenner/Kardashian clan, which comprises little sis Kylie and half-siblings Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob, shared a sneak at a hot new look that can be found on FWRD online.

As the site’s new Creative Director, Kendall spread the word about the store’s summer items up for sale as she posed in a sunshine-yellow two-piece.

Kendall Jenner wore a string bikini to promote her site

Kendall hopped onto her Instagram page for her latest promotional plug, looking youthful and glowing in a short red cardigan left unbuttoned to show off the neck-encircling, string bikini underneath.

Posing first with a small quirked-up smile, Kendall looked at the camera as she stood with a black leather purse bag flung over her shoulder and her barely-there bikini in full view.

Shot number two gave a zoomed-in eye-full of the young model’s physique, showing just her torso and upper legs to really give fans the whole experience and allow the skimpy nature of her attire to be admired.

The third and final pic in the series gave another take on the front-view, with Kendall throwing on some stylish shades to complete her beach-vibe look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall was spotted with Devin Booker following breakup rumors

As the young star continues to dominate campaign ads and runways everywhere, strutting down catwalks alongside models like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, Kendall also remains a topic of conversation regarding her love life.

Rumors flew, along with solidified media reports, that Kendall had recently split from her basketball-playing boyfriend Devin Booker after nearly two years together.

However, fans were left stumped when the model and athlete were seen out-and-about together in late June, looking cozy as they grabbed some food from famed celebrity hot-spot Soho House in Malibu.

Despite the snuggle session, reports the very next day alluded to the reunion being a staged make-up to keep paparazzi on their toes and the stars in the spotlight.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, an insider close to the model revealed to Page Six that the pair had purposefully put on the display as a publicity stunt.

“Her team does not want it to look like she was dumped. Her people requested the meet-up,” the source said.

Whether the duo has officially split up or not, Kendall knows how to keep people guessing while enticing them with sexy shares like the one she recently put out.

The Kardashians Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.