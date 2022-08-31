Kendall Jenner in string bikini for black and white beach day

Kendall Jenner showed off her toned physique in a skimpy string bikini for a beach day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner showed off her sensational model figure on Tuesday in an artsy black and white shot that was a total vibe.

The Kardashians star wore a skimpy string bikini for a beach day as she lounged on a chair with her hair blowing in the breeze.

It looked as if she had the entire beach to herself in a very Blue Lagoon looking image as she lowered her head to look at something on her chair.

The model posted two photos, one in which she was sitting with a pair of black sunglasses, and another laying down that gave a better view of her toned figure.

The photos were liked over 2 million times, including by model Bar Refaeli, and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

While much of Kendall’s figure appears to simply be genetic, she definitely makes an effort to eat healthily and exercise.

Kendall Jenner revealed what she eats during the day

In 2016, Kendall wrote down her entire schedule for a day, and gave fans a glimpse into her daily diet and exercise regime.

The 818 Tequila founder told Harper’s Bazaar that she loves to wake up and get all of the most productive things out of the way first thing in the morning.

She told the publication she gets a workout in right away, and does a lot of ab work with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. She revealed she will also do the occasional kickboxing class.

She didn’t mention eating any breakfast, and revealed her first meal of the day was around 12:00pm, which was lean chicken and brown rice. She also likes to snack on raw veggies with hummus dip. Kendall said, “I wish I had more time to do grocery shopping because I like picking out my own vegetables.”

Her go-to snack when she wants to relax? Frozen yogurt. Kendall said, “I’m also obsessed with frozen yogurt. I could eat it every day, but I aim for twice a week to treat myself. I usually get the classic Tart flavor from Go Greek.”

While Kendall definitely makes an effort to eat healthy, she still goes out with friends for dinner a couple of nights per week. She said she’ll eat, “Nobu for sushi or Craig’s” where she orders the “vegan spaghetti Bolognese or Margherita pizza.”

Kendall claimed she absolutely hates cardio

In February of this year, Kendall gave an update on her workout regime, telling Who What Wear that she prefers weight lifting over cardio. She told the publication, “I hate cardio. I’d rather just stand there and lift some weights than run in place.”

“But I’ll do it!” she added.

The Kardashians Season 2 begins streaming on Hulu on September 22.