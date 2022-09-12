Kendall Jenner in string bikini enjoys pool book

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Alain Benainous/ACE Pictures

Kendall Jenner is back in her bikini as she shares new photos and reminds fans that she loves a good book.

The supermodel, 26, updated her Instagram on Monday with a gallery of snaps showing what she’s been up to as she makes headlines for marching the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Kendall’s post was giving a nod to her recent interview with Jay Shetty. She opened with a photo that fans likely recognize – a childhood snap showing her grinning while wearing a cute dress.

Kendall then shared a video of herself sinking into a Remedy plunge tub as she upped her self-care while outdoors and amid greenery.

The sister to Kylie Jenner also included a beautiful and blazing orange sunset, a shot of herself indoors and in denim overalls, plus a giant reminder of her rock-hard abs as she posed in a black spandex look for a workout selfie.

The 818 Tequila founder closed her gallery with a sun-drenched shot as she sat plonked on a pool step and a little submerged while enjoying a book.

Back to the camera, Kendall showed off her fit figure in a string bikini, leaving little to the imagination.

In a caption, Kendall wrote, “Hiii. If you’ve watched my interview with @jayshetty then you know what this picture of my younger self pasted on my bathroom mirror is there for :).”

“self love is so important tap into your highest self! sending love,” she continued.

Kendall Jenner opens up on mental health with Jay Shetty

Speaking to Jay Shetty, Kendall last weekend touched on her mental health and the pressures of the modeling industry.

Of her decision to take a break to benefit her mental health, she revealed, “I didn’t stop until I was 24. I was like, okay, I think I need to take it back a notch.”

She continued, “I was extremely overworked, not my happiest, not because I wasn’t doing what I loved but just because I was overwhelmed, and I felt like I was saying yes to everything.”

Also known to have battled anxiety amid an A-Lister modeling career is fellow supermodel Bella Hadid.

Kendall Jenner working harder than ever in 2022

Kendall, meanwhile, remains busier than ever in 2022.

Her tequila brand has just launched a new product, she’s Creative Director at FWRD, and she’s now fronting Prada as her portfolio of ambassador gigs widens.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.