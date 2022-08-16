Kendall Jenner in skintight riding pants gives longtime love ‘big snuggles’

Kendall Jenner showed major love for her lucky horse as the equestrian hugged her favorite man in a heartwarming Instagram share.
Kendall was likely winding down from a weekend of celebrations for Kylie Jenner’s birthday, where she, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, LaLa Anthony, Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel, friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Maguire Amundsen partied the night away on a yacht.
The horse lover enjoyed some nature therapy and posted photos of the sweet moment with fans.
The Kardashians star shared the photo with her 254 million followers and received more than 4 million likes for the post.
Kendall was dressed appropriately with her supermodel body sporting a fashionable yet functional riding outfit, complete with riding pants and boots.
The bare-faced beauty showed affection to her pal Dylan, hugging the majestic creature, who looked pleased to receive Kendall’s love.
Kendall kept it casual with a bare face and hair in a ponytail.
The horse also looked gorgeous with a shiny chestnut coat, a perfectly coiffed mane cascading down the back and over the forehead, and a lovely braid.
Her caption read, “big snuggles.”
As the daughter of Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall has athleticism in her DNA.
Kendall has been vocal about her love for horses; her riding was featured prominently on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Kendall Jenner’s horse love has a long history
Like Kendall’s longtime friend and fellow model Bella Hadid, the oldest Jenner sister loves to ride horses. While Bella hits the stables on her family farm in Pennsylvania, Kendall stays on the West Coast, hitting the stables near Calabasas.
She took Vogue to her stable in April 2018 and told the magazine about her love for animals.
Kendall got her first pony at age ten. She said, “I rode with this lady from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Rode all her horses for her every day.”
Kendall said she began cheerleading and modeling in ninth grade and stopped riding. She called stopping riding the “worst thing” she ever did.
Kendall worked nonstop from 2014 to 2017 but began experiencing debilitating anxiety. She revealed, “I made it a point at the beginning of 2017 to consciously slow down, take more time for myself, be more selective, and not just do whatever my agents tell me to do.”
Kendall’s horses are European warm-blood mares named Belle and Dylan.
Kendall returned to the barn and explained, “I did this my whole life—it was my life. I didn’t care for anything else, I didn’t care about boys. This is what makes me really happy.” She added, “That’s why I got Dyl.”
The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.