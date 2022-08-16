Kendall Jenner in skintight riding pants gives longtime love ‘big snuggles’

Kendall Jenner in riding pants shows love to her beautiful horse. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner showed major love for her lucky horse as the equestrian hugged her favorite man in a heartwarming Instagram share.

Kendall was likely winding down from a weekend of celebrations for Kylie Jenner’s birthday, where she, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, LaLa Anthony, Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel, friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Maguire Amundsen partied the night away on a yacht.

The horse lover enjoyed some nature therapy and posted photos of the sweet moment with fans.

The Kardashians star shared the photo with her 254 million followers and received more than 4 million likes for the post.

Kendall was dressed appropriately with her supermodel body sporting a fashionable yet functional riding outfit, complete with riding pants and boots.

The bare-faced beauty showed affection to her pal Dylan, hugging the majestic creature, who looked pleased to receive Kendall’s love.