Kendall Jenner in skimpy bikini for tequila party

Kendall Jenner is upping the tequila vibes as she stuns in swimwear and continues to promote her 818 tequila brand.

The supermodel, 26, was the last of her famous sisters to launch a fully-fledged brand, and things have been going strong ever since 818 dropped last year.

In new photos shared to her Instagram this week, Kendall showed off her model figure in a skimpy bikini while hanging around on a striped pool towel, and she ensured that her best-selling drinks brand was featured.

Making it an 818 party, the Hulu star showcased her sizzling abs and curvy hips in a barely-there chocolate-brown bikini, going relatively high-cut and also highlighting her golden tan.

The sister to Kylie Jenner was photographed amid a deck setting and near a pool ladder. She posed in the sun and largely hid her face via a green baseball cap and shades, also accompanied by her dog. A bottle of 818 tequila was placed next to her.

In a caption, the Givenchy ambassador wrote: “@drink818.” Fans have left over 4 million likes overnight.

Kendall Jenner shares her tequila recipe

Promo for 818 doesn’t just involve Kendall modeling skimpy looks poolside. The star has been sharing what she does with her tequila – earlier this summer, she posted a recipe for National Tequila Day, telling fans:

“1. Muddle the lime juice, red bell pepper and basil leaves thoroughly, until you have extracted as much bell pepper juice as possible.

2. Add tequila, simple syrup, jalapeño (if using) and ice and shake until chilled.

3. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a red bell pepper strip, basil leaf, or jalapeño wheel on the rim.”

Of course, fans were encouraged to use her 818 tequila.

Kendall Jenner says tequila runs in the family

The daughter to Kris Jenner has opened up about her decision to get into the tequila business. She told Forbes:

“I was intrigued by tequila because my parents really loved it. It was celebratory in our household. When I got older, I started exploring the space… And I was always trying wide varieties of tequila.”

Much like siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, plus little sister Kylie, Kendall is contributing to the strong women streak that runs throughout the KarJenner clan.

“Coming from such a female-dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I’ve been really inspired by that my entire life. I was always watching my sisters do their thing and have their partnerships and businesses… so it’s always been very highly female-driven, and entrepreneurial, in my family,” the Vogue favorite added.

