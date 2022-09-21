Kendall Jenner in her birthday suit enjoys bath soak

Kendall Jenner close up. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is stunning while wearing absolutely nothing from a bathtub.

The supermodel posed in her birthday suit in an image shared on her social media earlier this week, but it was given a fresh twist as sister Kourtney Kardashian used it on her Poosh brand’s Instagram.

Kendall, who is a semi-regular on Poosh’s Instagram, hugged her knees and showed off her glistening wet and toned arms and shoulders while in a white tub.

More than protecting her modesty, the 26-year-old drew attention to her super slim figure, wearing her hair down as she snapped a selfie with her smartphone.

In an usual move, the glamorous star chose not to pose amid luxurious settings, instead opting for a regular tub backed by plain white wall tiles.

In a caption, Poosh wrote:

“Need to know more about the ice facial tool that popped up on Kourt and @kendalljenner’s IGS recently? We’ve got the intel (because ofc we had to get our hands on one as well.) Link in bio to learn all the details + benefits.” Kendall was, of course, tagged as the photographer.

Kendall Jenner joins famous faces promoting Poosh brand

Poosh, founded in 2019, is known for tapping in the KarJenner sisters for promos, although it equally employs the help of other high-profile faces.

These include models Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gigi Hadid.

Meanwhile, sister Kim Kardashian has enlisted celeb promo faces, including Megan Fox and Chelsea Handler, to promote her SKIMS clothing and shapewear line.

Kendall Jenner outlines overwhelming career pressure

Catwalk queen Kendall is known for her frequent travels and shoots that last for hours. Speaking on the On Purpose podcast recently, the 818 Tequila founder revealed that the pressure started very young.

“The things that I accomplished, even my job, at one point when I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model. I didn’t stop until I was 24, then I was like, ‘Okay I think I need to take it back a notch,'” she said.

The Hulu star continued, “The core five years of it where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest – not because I wasn’t doing what I loved – but just because I was overwhelmed and I felt like I was saying yes to everything.”

Also opening up on their mental health struggles amid modeling has been Bella Hadid.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.