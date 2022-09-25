Kendall Jenner in braless white crop top after Miami touch down

Kendall Jenner promotes her new tequila, Eight Reserve. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is more than just a girl who’s perfected the art of a full-body mirror selfie.

The jet-setting supermodel is also a very dedicated businesswoman.

While her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have been building their brands for years, Kendall’s brand, 818 Tequila, has already seen major success.

And the supermodel has been committed to her company since its inception and stated that aside from producing good tequila, she also wanted to be a good steward of the earth.

Proving her commitment to her new blend, Eight Reserve by 818, Kendall and longtime friend Fai Khadra headed to Miami, Florida, to promote her latest release.

Kendall hit the runway, think airport, not high-fashion, in a cropped tank and oversized shorts.

Kendall Jenner sports itty bitty crop top in Miami

Choosing to forego a bra, the white crop top showed off her long and lean model figure.

The former Victoria’s Secret model looked ready for the tropical Miami weather in a pair of striped Bermuda shorts that hung around her tiny waist.

Kendall Jenner arrives in Miami to promote her tequila brand, looking laidback and effortlessly beautiful. Pic credit: MiamiPIXX/VEM BACKGRID

The 818 Tequila founder looked chic and casual in a pair of chunky black flip-flops with puffy straps.

With an oversized bag thrown over her should and passport in hand, the model looked focused as her long brunette locks blew in the wind.

The newly released Eight Reserve is only available in bars, restaurants, and stores in New York, California, and Florida.

However, for those fans unlucky enough to live elsewhere, it’s available for online purchase as well.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, she shared that she wanted 818 Tequila to be “something that was like approachable and aesthetically pleasing and socially aware and gender-neutral…friendly to the planet.”

Kendall opens up about creating Eight Reserve

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Kendall shared the long process of making Eight Reserve.

Despite what some may think, it wasn’t something Kendall just slapped her name on once the bottles were ready to hit the shelves.

It took a year of planning, tasting, and tweaking to get the drink to a place where Kendall and her team felt satisfied with the result.

Kendall shared, “you build and you take notes and you come back — it’s not just like a one-time thing…It’s a really, really amazing blend of tequila and we’re stoked for everyone to try it.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.