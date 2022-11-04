Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday and thanked fans for her birthday wishes. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner enjoyed a very happy birthday, and the famous model expressed gratitude to fans for all of their birthday wishes.

The reality star posted a jam-packed carousel of photos for her 262 million fans and followers on Instagram.

In the caption, Kendall thanked readers for their birthday wishes.

The opening photo showed Kendall looking up at the colorful sky in front of a pool. Somewhere out of the frame, the sunset illuminated the clouds above Kendall’s head in pink and orange shades.

Kendall wore a white sleeveless shirt with lace detailing on the bodice and a sweetheart neckline.

Behind Kendall, there were perfectly manicured bushes lining the pool area.

Kendall Jenner celebrates birthday in bikini

Kendall sought refuge in the second photo as the weather outside turned stormy. She posed on a couch with large silver balloons above her, reading, “Happy birthday Kenny.” Kendall rocked the same outfit from the first photo but showed more of the garment: a white satin dress.

Next, Kendall showed fans her elegant birthday cake, which looked decadent and delicious. The white circular cake featured roses on the perimeter and chrome candles, offering an air of sophistication to the treat.

A swipe right showed Kendall sitting with her legs crossed on a towel with gorgeous mother nature in front of her.

Kendall showed off her supermodel figure as she extended her arms in a yoga pose. Kendall sat directly in front of a vibrant tree with beautiful mountains and blue skies in the background.

Kendall’s long dark locks featured a center part and cascaded down her back, which was facing toward the camera.

The final picture showed Kendall again in her white dress standing by the pool.

Yesterday, Kendall celebrated her 27th birthday, but her 818 Tequila celebration has been ongoing.

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila success

Kendall Jenner’s entrance into the alcohol world was slightly surprising because none of her sisters had tried selling in that space before. However, the risk appeared worthwhile for Kendall since her 818 Tequila has become a well-known brand.

Kendall spoke with Rolling Stone in August during Kendall’s 818 Day festivities, cleverly celebrated on August 18.

She explained, “I would have never done this or started this brand had I not taken it extremely seriously and wanted it to be well-respected and have a long life. 818 is my baby, as corny as that sounds. I don’t have a human child, so this is my baby for now.”

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.