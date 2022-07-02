Kendall Jenner in bikini for weekend tequila party

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is back in her bikini as she fuels up with her 818 tequila for the holiday weekend.

The supermodel, 26, made sure to promote her 2021-founded tequila brand in a well-timed Instagram share on Saturday, posting a massive gallery for her 246 million followers and showing how much more fun life is when it’s 818.

Kendall Jenner knows good promo in string bikini

The reality star and catwalk queen opened by flaunting hints of her famous figure as she pouted indoors and wearing a tight black crop top, plus matching pants. Fans already saw the product as Kendall held a miniature 818 bottle to her mouth.

Going beachy in the next slide, Kendall shared a shot of her manicured hand holding up a full-size bottle of the Mexico-crafted tequila – here, fans saw a beachy wooden deck overlooking ocean waters, and there was more to come.

Kendall delighted fans in the third slide as she topped up her tan in a string bikini, showing off her flat stomach and long legs in the patterned two-piece and adding in a red baseball cap.

“Ya’ll stocked up for the weekend? @drink818,” a caption read.

Kendall gained over 1.5 million likes in just one hour. The newly-single star, now split from NBA Devin Booker, had last promoted 818 in a topless bikini look back in April, this as she protected her modesty with one hand while sizzling poolside. Of course, she held a bottle of 818 as she encouraged fans to stock their carts. “@drink818 by the pool,” the Hulu star wrote. That post has now topped 8 million likes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall has faced backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation since launching 818. However, she’s fought hard to show that her brand has good values.

Kendall Jenner proves brand is sustainable amid backlash

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the Moon partner confirmed: “We actually, at our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave waste, the agave fibres and the water waste, and build this sustainable brick that we are actually donating back to the community of Jalisco.” Here, the sister to Kylie Jenner compared her brand to competitors, stating that they are not as “friendly to the planet as they could possibly be.”

Kendall continues her CEO role amid her modeling and reality gigs. The star now fronts brands including Givenchy, Alo Yoga, Hugo Boss, and Prada.

The Kardashians Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.