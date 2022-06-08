Kendall Jenner in bikini enjoys poolside weekend sound bath

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner has been championing her mental health while in a skimpy bikini. The 26-year-old supermodel updated her Instagram last weekend as she enjoyed a sun-drenched and terrace-set sound bath, with the post also including her famous swimsuit body.

Posting for her 240 million followers, the Hulu star shared an unusual video as she sat cross-legged and on poolside tiling, with the video likely getting the thumbs-up from the marketing department over at sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle brand.

Kendall Jenner rocks bikini for terrace sound bath

Filmed from above and hiding her face as she sat in a green floral bucket hat, Kendall was seen swaying slightly as she enjoyed a sound bath – she sat in a tiny string bikini and with white bowls as she enjoyed the alternative healing practice.

Topping up her tan as she glowed in the sun, the former E! face looked at peace under beating rays, with a swipe right showing her wellness journal.

One snap included the complete setup, one formed of a printed cloth on terracotta tiling, plus the sound bath equipment and journaling gear.

In her final slide, the Moon partner went selfie mode in her bikini top and hat, also donning shades.

In a rare caption actually revealing what she’s going through, Kendall wrote:

“I’ve had some down time these last couple days and sometimes i find it hard to wind down. Things that help me be more present and quiet my mind:

•workouts/ nature walks

•being with my animal children

•meditation/ my sound bowls :)

•journaling

•organizing.”

Jenner continued: “Go outside, pick up a new hobby, hug someone you love, keep a smile on yuh face! Great thing [sic] are coming to you 🤍.” Also a giant fan of sound baths is model Demi Rose.

Kendall Jenner opens up on anxiety and panic attacks

Kendall made 2021 headlines for revealing how bad her anxiety has gotten in the past.

“I remember being really young—I’d say 8, 9, 10—and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that,” she revealed in a Vogue video. “I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me,” Kendall added.

Also revealing struggles with anxiety amid modeling pressures has been fellow model Bella Hadid.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.