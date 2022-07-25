Kendall Jenner in bikini celebrates frozen margaritas

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is celebrating National Tequila Day as a photo of her in a colorful bikini is used as promo for sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle brand.

On Sunday, 43-year-old Kourtney’s Poosh brand shared a photo of the supermodel, one showing off her killer figure and showing that she’s more than just a pretty face. Kendall has her own frozen margaritas recipe – fans were encouraged to “tap to make” the cocktail.

Sipping on her frozen margarita, Kendall posed with pursed lips and shot the camera a direct gaze while in a tiny and multicolor bikini.

The Hulu star wore her long locks down and slightly highlighted, posing amid bamboo and wicker settings – Kendall’s Instagram was tagged as a caption read:

“In honor of #NationalTequilaDay YOU NEED TO TRY KENDALL’s Froen Margaritas Recipe.”

“Blend, baby blend” was the intro as fans were redirected to a Poosh post outlining Kendall’s recipe.

Kendall Jenner in a bikini with a margarita; Pic credit: @poosh/Instagram

Kendall Jenner’s frozen margaritas take 5 minutes to prep

The easy recipe includes the following ingredients:

1/2 cup 818 tequila

1/8 cup orange liqueur (triple sec or Cointreau)

4-5 cups chopped watermelon

1/4 cup agave nectar

1/4 cup lime juice

Ice as needed.

Of course, the recipe calls for 818 tequila, Kendall’s 2021-launched tequila brand. The cocktail is also gluten and dairy-free. “This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!” Kendall told her Instagram followers last year as she created buzz for her brand.

Kendall Jenner promotes tequila brand in bikini bottoms

Kendall was the last of her famous sisters to launch a fully-fledged business. Sister Kim Kardashian launched SKIMS in 2019, sibling Kourtney Kardashian dropped Poosh that same year, Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American brand was released in 2016, and youngest sibling Kylie Jenner was already running Kylie Cosmetics in 2015.

In April, Jenner posed topless in only blue bikini bottoms as she told her 250 million Instagram followers: “@drink818 by the pool.” Her post has now topped 8 million likes.

In addition to her business venture, Kendall continues her high-profile modeling gigs. She’s an ambassador for designers Hugo Boss, Prada, and Givenchy, alongside fronting activewear brand Alo Yoga and oral care brand Moon. In the past, she’s modeled for Adidas, Calvin Klein, and lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.