Kendall Jenner in bikini bottoms for endless summer

Kendall Jenner is revamping Hot Girl Summer to be Endless Summer. The supermodel, 26, is fresh from a slew of figure-flaunting photos promoting high-end retailer FWRD, with the shoot seeing her stripped down to skimpy looks as she wore brands including Balenciaga and Saint Laurent.

Kendall posted one shot to her Instagram to kick off the week, making it leggy, colorful, and definitely headline-worthy.

Kendall Jenner sizzles poolside in bikini bottoms

The Kardashians star, this year joining her famous family on their new Hulu show, sizzled poolside and on a stone terrace while in classic-cut and hot pink bikini briefs, also sporting a vibrant orange top as she flaunted her world-famous legs and slender arms.

Posing with one leg crossed in front of the other, the sister to Kylie Jenner added even more color via strappy blue heels, plus a yellow Jacquemus bag – Kendall fronts the popular designer. Meanwhile, her Versace top gave a $725 nod to the Italian kingpin of fashion. Kendall’s sandals were from Italian brand Bottega Veneta.

The willowy star accessorized her look with brown shades, also flaunting a mean red manicure.

“FIRST LOOK: KENDALL JENNER ENDLESS SUMMER • explore the new Summer ‘22 Campaign with @kendalljenner – link in bio to shop the edit #KJxFWRD #KendallsEdit,” a caption read.

The brands donned by Kendall in the shoot nearly all have links close to the star herself. Sister Kim Kardashian is an ambassador for Spanish designer Balenciaga, while model pal Hailey Bieber fronts Saint Laurent. A minidress donned as part of the campaign is from Mugler, a label adored by mom Kris Jenner in the ’80s and donned for the 2019 Met Gala by Kim, 41.

Kendall Jenner is Creative Director at FWRD

Jenner isn’t just modeling for FWRD. She’s landed herself a Creative Director role, stating: “Fashion is the perfect blend of art and commerce, and platforms like FWRD have always been great guides for me as to what are temporary trends and what are ideas here to stay,” per Harper’s Bazaar.

“For this shoot I wanted to merge the West Coast designer sensibility of FWRD with my own in one of my favorite locations, Malibu,” she added, continuing: “I love the juxtaposition of this naturally sun-soaked setting with such strong and fun pieces for the season.”

Kendall also fronts brands including Michael Kors and Hugo Boss, plus oral care company Moon. Past gigs have seen her as the face of Calvin Klein and Adidas.