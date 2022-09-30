Kendall Jenner in a skimpy miniskirt clings to her tequila

Kendall Jenner holds on tightly to her tequila while wearing a skimpy miniskirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner looks incredible in her blue miniskirt as she poses with her new Eight Reserve tequila bottle.

The 26-year-old model and reality TV star has made quite the name for herself over the years as she’s become highly successful in her many fields of work.

The model’s recent endeavor involves a large amount of alcohol and tequila. In a recent photoshoot, the model is seen seductively posing with her new ‘8-shaped’ tequila bottle.

Kendall recently uploaded the suggestive photo to her Instagram, promoting her newest line of tequila, which is called, the Eight Reserve by 818.

The model received a lot of love and positive reviews after the post was uploaded as it received 2.7 million likes.

She captioned the picture by saying, “Eight Reserve by 818 is here! rolling out across stores, bars and restaurants in NY, CA, and FL, and available to order online at eightreserve.com.”

Kendall Jenner elevates her look with a nice bottle of tequila

For the photoshoot, Kendall was wearing a light blue top, along with a matching, low-rising miniskirt.

The model has been seemingly enjoying her bold-cut shapes, as she’s been seen wearing many styles that incorporate that same intricate detail, as this fit was a perfect representation of that.

She accessorized with her own tequila bottle as she lightly pressed it against her chest.

Her long brown hair was lightly curled, which naturally flowed along her back.

Her fans obviously enjoyed this photo shoot as it was revealing much more than her new tequila line.

Kendall Jenner, a woman with many talents

Kendall has been in the spotlight since she was a little girl, as she was born into a family of famous celebrities and entrepreneurs. This alone would inevitably put a lot of pressure on any individual.

However, Kendall has seemingly used that early fame as inspiration and motivation to further elevate her skills and success.

It is no surprise that she’s been successful in every avenue she dives into; modeling, celebrity TV, and now creating her own tequila brand.

On the 818 website, the model explains why she gravitated towards tequila.

She goes on to say, “The area code 818 is home to me, but the earth is home to all of us. So, from the agaves we grow, to the production of the bottle, sustainability and transparency of our supply chain was our core focus. We feel a great sense of responsibility and pride to have a positive impact on individuals, communities, and the environment. We’ve had so many magical nights drinking 818 and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

With her mission being ‘sustainability and transparency’ her millions are followers and supporters are excited to see the brand evolve into something triumphant.