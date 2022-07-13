Kendall Jenner impresses in bathroom bikini

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kendall Jenner is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she flaunts her supermodel figure from a bathroom.

The Kardashians star, 26, made it bikini game strong for a Hump Day post for her 248 million followers and showed off her world-famous body and swimwear style.

Kendall Jenner stuns in hot pink bikini from her bathroom

The reality star proved that her recent Pilates sessions have paid off as she filmed herself in a luxurious, all-white bathroom backed by blinds and a deep-soaking tub.

Kendall highlighted her flat stomach, long legs, and curvy hips, modeling a printed and tiny two-piece in red, white, and pink – she also wore a white baseball cap and largely hid her face as she held her smartphone up.

Angling her hips a little before striking a more relaxed pose, the Vogue cover girl opted out of a geotag, adding a little mystery as she thrilled her fans.

No caption was offered, either.

Kendall has been ramping up the swimwear action these past weeks, posting bikini-clad content to promote her 818 tequila brand, also wearing a skimpy swim look to enjoy a healing sound bath. Kendall’s most recent share also saw her channel the popular upside-down bikini trend, as she stunned in a yellow bikini and shouted out high-end retailer FWRD. Kendall holds a Creative Director role with the company.

Kendall continues to make headlines for her modeling gigs, but she’s likewise proven a talking point of late on the relationship front. Fans and media outlets were convinced Jenner had called it quits with NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker in late June – the two have since been spotted together, fueling rumors they’re back together.

Kendall Jenner keeping her man amid Devin Booker split rumors?

Sources close to Kendall seem to know what’s going on.

“He’s back to wooing her like they just met. It seems like her breaking up with him was a real wake-up call. She didn’t do it to play games or mess with his head, but it definitely got his attention,” a Hollywood Life source reports. “A lot of people in her world are predicting that he’s going to pop the question because he does not want to lose her.”

Kendall has not opened up to confirm she’s single. Her Instagram has this month focused on her 2021-launched tequila brand, new Prada campaign, and Vogue China cover – plus a little naked sunbathing.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.