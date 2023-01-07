Kendall Jenner showed her lean frame and shredded abs as the reality star and model struck a pose in a gym with a friend. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Move over, Khloe Kardashian!

Little sister Kendall Jenner showed Khloe that she has some competition in the workout world, striking a fierce pose in a sports bra and spandex combination.

As Kardashian-Jenner fans know, Khloe has expressed her love for fitness, even creating an E! show called Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

And while Kendall has always been slim, it looked like she took her fitness to the next level, based on her recent post.

Kendall took to her social media to post a selfie from the gym, stepping into 2023 with her best foot forward.

She used her Instagram Stories to blast out the content amongst her 269 million followers.

Kendall Jenner strikes pose for Alo in spandex

Kendall posed in an Alo-adorned gym, with logos for the brand appearing prominently in the background.

The model has posed frequently for the brand as an Alo ambassador, so her latest product placement deal made no surprise.

Kendall flashed a peace sign with her phone covering most of her famous face as she captured her reflection in the mirror.

The picture showed Kendall in a blue sports bra with high-waisted black pants. Kendall paired the black spandex with white socks, which she rolled over her pant bottoms.

She completed her looks with black Nike running shoes, looking chic and appropriate for the circumstances.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

As fans could see, Kendall hadn’t been skipping ab day, with a six-pack and oblique lines clearly visible.

Kendall Jenner’s ab workout

Kendall Jenner had her own fitness app in 2017 and shared an ab workout on the platform.

Although the website and app are no longer in existence, PEOPLE reported the 11-minute workout that Kendall did while traveling. She also shared that the training was suitable for at-home exercising.

Kendall explained, “If I’m traveling or don’t feel like leaving my house, these are all the moves I try to get in — in just 11 minutes!”

The workout circuit began with a 30-second forearm plank, a 30-second high plank, and 30 seconds of side planks.

Then, Kendall did side plank crunches, single-arm planks, and a rocking plank.

Kendall completed the ab workout with various crunches, including twist crunches, bicycle crunches, and leg lifts to end the exercise.

While Kendall’s fitness app doesn’t exist anymore, her ab game has remained stronger than ever.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.