Some of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are currently in Paris and it seems all eyes are on Kendall Jenner.

As noted by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian is also in the capital city with her younger sibling.

Known as the model of the family, Kendall has walked in various fashion shows for the likes of Versace and Prada, to name a few.

Just last month, she made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week.

Outside of wearing designer gear while strutting her stuff down runways, Kendall is no stranger to putting on a chic display in her day-to-day life.

While enjoying time overseas, she was snapped by the paparazzi wearing a killer outfit.

Kendall Jenner looked elegant on the streets of Paris

Earlier today, Kendall was captured in a figure-hugging knitted gray dress that featured long sleeves. The item of clothing fell to the floor and had a thigh-high slit on the right side.

Kendall teamed her look with black knee-high boots made out of leather and accessorized with a handbag of the same color and material.

She covered her eyes with black shades and scraped back her dark locks into a bun.

Kendall kept her nails short for the occasion and opted for a dark lip color.

Kendall Jenner looks chic while in Paris. Pic credit: Best Image/BACKGRID

As seen in the snapshot above, Kendall looked immaculate while wandering the streets of Paris.

Captured in motion, she rested her bag on her left shoulder and appeared to be looking down at the floor.

The 27-year-old has a history of upping her fashion game and this is undoubtedly one of her best looks to date.

Kendall Jenner has modeled for Calvin Klein

Known in part for her modeling career, it comes as no surprise that Kendall has teamed up with some of the industry’s most famous designers.

Over the years, Kendall has worked alongside Calvin Klein for a number of campaigns. As seen in the snapshot below, she appeared in an ad for their Spring 2016 global advertising campaign.

Posing on a bed, Kendall wore a basic white tank top and a pair of underwear that had “Calvin Klein” written across the top in black.

She styled her brunette hair down with a middle part and opted for a simple makeup look.

Kendall rested her head on a white pillow with her left hand behind her while raising the garment up with her other hand.

She closed her eyes for the snap and showed off her natural beauty, saying “I wake up in #mycalvins.”