Kendall Jenner hikes up leg in plunging crop top

Kendall Jenner just keeps on making headlines for that avant-garde FRWD shoot. The supermodel kicked off last week in promo mode for the luxury fashion retailer, one where she holds Creative Director status.

Posting to Instagram, and quickly seeing fans hunt down the rest of the shoot, the 26-year-old shared a sizzling bikini bottoms snap of herself under Malibu skies. There was more to come, though.

Kendall Jenner shows attitude in chic white crop top look

Ushering in FRWD’s Endless Summer collection, the new Hulu star wowed in colorful outfits that included labels Mugler, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga. In one photo, the sister to Kylie Jenner posed hiking a leg up while clinging onto a white-painted and curved balcony, also matching the paintwork via her snappy outfit.

Going a little more covered up than her welcoming swimwear post, Kendall posed in Valentino Side Stich Pants, plus the Cross Bra Top, also from the luxury French designer. She accessorized her look via monochrome Bottega Veneta sandals with a medium stiletto heel.

Topping up her tan, and likely her bank balance too, the reality favorite stunned in her edgy look – she’s also spoken out on her involvement with FRWD.

“For this shoot I wanted to merge the West Coast designer sensibility of FWRD with my own in one of my favorite locations, Malibu,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Kendall’s career is now way more than strutting up and down the runway. The star is also CEO of her 2021-launched 818 tequila brand, which has so far proven a best seller.

Noting how her career has branched out, she continued: “I’ve learned so much about the complexities behind getting a product all the way from the runway to point-of-sale. While the internet age has helped make many parts more efficient, it also places great pressure on the need to keep one’s eyes open for what your consumers want.”

Kendall Jenner quietly helping out Kim K via shoot?

The shoot also appeared to see Kendall helping out big sister Kim Kardashian. The 41-year-old mogul is the main face of Balenciaga, with Jenner seemingly cherry-picking the celeb-adored brand for her undies image.

Jenner also honored mom Kris Jenner via Mugler, a brand Kim donned for the 2019 Met Gala. Kendall was the last of her famous sisters to launch her own, fully-fledged brand. Kendall boasts 237 million Instagram followers, with celeb followers including actress Bella Thorne, model Hailey Bieber, and socialite Paris Hilton.