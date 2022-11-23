News Kendall Jenner goes sheer for post-breakup selfie

Kendall Jenner showed off her single curves as the model’s breakup with NBA player Devin Booker was just announced. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide Kendall Jenner put on a brave face and then took a picture of it as the 27-year-old model looked carefree in a post on social media today. As Monsters and Critics reported, Kendall and her longtime boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, broke up (again) in a story that went public this week. The reason for the breakup was reportedly a tale as old as time; the young celebrities had busy schedules and couldn’t make time to see each other.

However, Kendall rocked a smile in her latest social media post, and it appeared that all was good in the reality TV star’s hood.

Kendall doesn’t post as much as some of her Kardashian-Jenner sisters, so it can be a big deal when she does. In fact, this was only Kendall’s third post of November, with less than one week remaining in the month.

Kendall shared a few of her favorite things for the Instagram post with 263 million of her closest fans and followers, like her 818 Tequila, a horse ride, and a selfie.

The IG carousel earned Kendall 3.7 million double taps, although that number will likely grow as time passes.

Kendall Jenner posts photo dump amid Devin Booker breakup news

Kendall began the carousel with a mirror selfie featuring a loose black sweater and stockings. Kendall rocked tights as her pants, looking chic in head-to-toe black with close-toed pumps. Kendall pivoted her hips and worked her angles as she pouted her plump lips and struck a pose.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

A swipe right showed a serene scene with Kendall recording from atop one of her prized horses. She added a black-and-white special effect to the video taken from several feet in the air.

Another picture showed a charcuterie board that was nothing short of extravagant. There were many different types of crackers, cheese, and fruit, with a flavor for even the pickiest eater.

The next picture showed a minimalist table with a bottle of Kendall’s 818 Tequila.

Kendall completed the carousel with a billboard featuring her image as she posed for Prada.

And she let the photos do the talking, opting for a simple emoji as the caption.

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and family pride

Kendall talked to Forbes about her family and the impact her sisters had on her brand, 818 Tequila.

Although Kendall has previously said that her famous family made her modeling career difficult, she does seem happy about their hustle mentality.

She explained, “Coming from such a female dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I’ve been really inspired by that my entire life. I was always watching my sisters do their thing and have their partnerships and businesses.”

Kendall continued, “So it’s always been very highly female-driven, and entrepreneurial, in my family. That’s been really inspiring for me.”

The Kardashians Season 2 finale airs Thursday, November 24 on Hulu.