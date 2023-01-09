Kendall Jenner posed in a colorful leopard bikini with matching opera gloves as she struck a few poses on a couch by a window. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner has always been a trendsetter in fashion, and her latest bikini look was no exception.

Kendall posts less often than some of her sisters on social media, but she makes her social media shares worth the wait.

The 818 Tequila founder has landed on Pinterest boards due to her inspiring fashion sense, and she will likely get some more love with her latest post.

The Kardashians star treated her 269 million Instagram followers to a three-part post showing her striking poses on a couch.

Kendall showed off her bold and unique style while giving her fans a lesson in fashion with the daring two-piece.

Kendall’s colorful leopard two-piece had red, blue, black, and white coloring, offering a twist to the traditional animal print.

The leopard print bikini and matching opera gloves were the perfect combination of edgy and glamorous, and she showed off her curves in the look.

In the first part of her three-part post, Kendall showcased her stunning bikini, which featured a bold leopard print and bright colors. Kendall lounged on a couch, with the view from her waist upward visible. The image was slightly dark, although subsequent slides provided more light on the stylish ensemble.

In the second part of her post, Kendall showed off her toned physique with her arms crossed. Kendall’s bikini top had a blue background and red stripes, with black outlining each shape. The bikini top and bottoms both featured white stitching to complete the garments.

For the final picture, Kendall arched her back while sitting on the couch, showing her toned abs.

She looked confident and glamorous and proved that she could rock any look.

Kendall let the photos do the talking, opting for an evil-eye emoji to ward-off bad energy.

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner’s foray into the alcohol business was unexpected, as her sisters have focused on fashion and beauty lines.

Kendall launched 818 Tequila and wanted to break into a male-dominated space with the brand. Kendall isn’t only looking to make a profit, however.

As Kendall told Jimmy Fallon, she also wanted to give back.

Kendall told Jimmy Fallon via PEOPLE, “At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave waste — the agave fibers and the water waste — and build this sustainable brick that we are actually donating back to the community of Jalisco.”

Kendall’s 818 Tequila line with 818 Tequila Reposado, 818 Tequila Anejo, and 818 Tequila Blanco boasts a sweet flavor, available in select stores now.

