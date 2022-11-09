Kendall Jenner looked stunning in her Dolce and Gabbana dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/starmaxinc.com

Kendall Jenner stunned in a little minidress, and it got a lot of attention. The supermodel wore a dress from Dolce and Gabbana, and the brand gave a nod of approval.

Kendall got out of a car to head to an undisclosed location. She wore a tiny black dress that fit the model like a glove. The dress had a whimsical hot chili pepper pattern that looked amazing on the model. To add some edge to the look, she wore brown vinyl boots, which were perfect for fall.

The model, never one to over-accessorize, kept it simple and wore a small black handbag.

She wore a natural makeup look and sported neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

The raven-haired beauty kept her hair down and wore it in a straight center part.

Dolce and Gabbana took to Instagram to post Kendall in their outfit and give her stylist, Dani Michelle, credit for picking the brand’s dress.

Pic credit: @dolcegabbana/Instagram

Kendall Jenner put a lot of thought into her tequila brand, 818 tequila

There were a lot of controversies when Kendall Jenner decided to launch her brand 818 tequila. People didn’t understand why she chose to create tequila and quickly jumped to judgment. However, when talking to Uproxx, she explained that this was not just any random celebrity brand.

She told the publication, “818 Tequila is my brand and was my idea from the get-go, which I think immediately differentiates us from many celebrity brands because there are some that are more like celebrity endorsement deals.”

Kendall genuinely cares about this industry and believes her hard work has shown in her product.

“I always say this, but 818 Tequila really is my baby, and in my opinion, the product has proved itself over the past year and a half – the liquid that we produce is delicious, we’ve won over 30 international tasting awards, and we were the number one new spirit of 2021 (not just new tequila, new spirit!).”

Kendall Jenner enjoys ‘fun and games’ in photoshoot

Kendall Jenner is a very busy woman. It’s no surprise that even when fans see her enjoying herself, it’s for a photoshoot.

The former Keeping up with the Kardashians star posed in front of a colorfully painted backdrop filled with people. She was wearing an oversized t-shirt that sported a bunny on the logo.

She paired it with black cowboy boots that cut off right under her knee.

The model wore her red hair down and in a center part.

To make the look a little more refined, she added gorgeous gold earrings to complete the look.