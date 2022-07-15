Kendall Jenner flaunts her lemons in bikini

Kendall Jenner close up at red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kendall Jenner is flaunting her fabulous lemons as part of a massive Instagram gallery.

The supermodel, 26, had already made headlines ahead of the weekend for showing off her catwalk queen figure in a skimpy bikini selfie, and she included the bathroom moment in her post shared Thursday night.

Kendall was summing up her recent days as she showed a bit of a road trip, with fans also treated to footage of her exiting the ocean in swimwear, plus the fresh produce she’d spotted.

Posting for her 248 million followers, the Hulu star opened with a gorgeous tropical sunset shot as she posed gazing out to ocean waters and in baggy white pants.

Quick to follow was a truck snap, plus a sizzling bikini look as Kendall chilled from a yacht and in a multicolor and patterned two-piece.

Fans then saw the 818 tequila founder in a bathroom bikini selfie as she highlighted her model figure – also included was an outdoor picnic table adorned with fresh lemons.

With two rectangle emojis, fans didn’t get much context, although one message was loud and clear. Kendall had included a crate stacked full of her 818 tequila bottles – the 2021-launched brand has proven a massive hit and now retails throughout the U.S. and internationally.

Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand winning awards galore

818 tequila has been celebrating its success, with a recent Instagram post showcasing the Mexico-crafted liquor telling fans: “818 Tequila has won 25 tasting awards at 9 international spirits competitions including “Best Reposado” at the World Tequila Awards. Link in bio to find 818 Tequila near you.”

It also doesn’t hurt when the family helps out. Earlier this year, an episode of The Kardashians showed 66-year-old mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner grocery shopping as they went normie. Of course, they picked up a bottle of Kendall’s product.

Kendall Jenner spent four years building 818 tequila

Kendall announced her brand in February 2021, telling her followers: “For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!” The Hugo Boss face added: “This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!”



The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.