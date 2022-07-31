Kendall Jenner flaunts ‘cherry’ bikini on weekend picnic towel

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is stunning as she flaunts her supermodel figure in a checkered bikini and sends out major picnic vibes.

The 26-year-old reality star and Vogue cover girl updated her Instagram with skimpy swimwear action today, thrilling fans in a red-and-white look and chilling amid grass, plus by a river.

Showing off her catwalk figure, the Hulu star looked sweet as pie as she sent out a soft smile in her opening photo, snapped seated on a blue-and-white-striped towel and near a tote bag with “CHERRY” written across it.

Going makeup-free, the Moon partner sat cross-legged as she low-key flaunted her toned silhouette, with a swipe right showing a close-up – here, Kendall was big-time showing off.

The second photo showed the sister to Kylie Jenner highlighting her rock-hard abs as she better showcased the cupped and printed bikini, one boasting gold heart claps and a high-waisted finish.

A cherry emoji was the only caption as fans left over 1.9 million likes in 60 minutes.

Kendall had shown off in swimwear earlier this month, this as she stunned the camera in a yellow bikini and cute cropped red cardigan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Posing outdoors, the 818 tequila founder dazzled all doe-eyed, with a caption shouting out high-end retailer FWRD.

Kendall Jenner continues Creative Director role at FWRD

Kendall is doing more than just modeling, these days. The reality star is running the show at FWRD – earlier this year, she made headlines for modeling the company’s Endless Summer edit, one that included luxury brands including Balenciaga and Alexander Wang.

“[This position] means an additional step in my journey with fashion, where I can work with the brands and creative teams I have admired in fresh, new ways. I see this as a great opportunity to put what I’ve learned into practice, and most likely learn even more,” she told Vogue.

Continuing, the former Victoria’s Secret model added: “I think right now, what’s exciting is that people are taking command of their own style and aesthetic, mixing fashion however they choose. I’m all about combining your favorite designers with a pair of sneakers. I am also excited to see all of the new collections coming out for more inspiration.”

Kendall Jenner sunbathes for buns-out photo

Kendall made headlines on June 26 and not for modeling clothes.

Removing her bikini top as she sunbathed on her front and checked her phone, the model wore only a green baseball cap – her post has now topped 9 million likes.

Kendall is followed by 251 million on Instagram.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.