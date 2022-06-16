Kendall Jenner enjoys shirtless car ride without bra

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner has been enjoying going out for a spin as she rocks the shirtless trend. Proving that sister Khloe Kardashian isn’t the only no-shirt queen, the 26-year-old supermodel updated her Instagram stories on Wednesday with some motor action, going selfie mode and glam as she flaunted her famous good looks.

Posting for her 243 million followers, the 818 tequila founder pouted as she showed off her high-end lifestyle, riding around in a luxurious vehicle and flashing hints of her assets while doing so.

Kendall Jenner keeps it shirtless for mid-week car ride

The former Victoria’s Secret model filmed herself from the chest up as she wore a neutral-toned blazer, plus a pendant cross necklace.

Opting for a boomerang finish in one story, Kendall zoomed out a little in another, showing off her cleavage as she ditched both her shirt and her bra while sending out a soft smile.

Also wearing her brown locks down after a brief stint as a redhead this year, the Moon partner rocked impeccable makeup via pink blush and a matte lip.

Fans didn’t get a caption or geotag.

Kendall also used the past 24 hours to help promote fellow supermodel and pal Hailey Bieber’s new Rhode skincare line. The wife to Justin Bieber sits at the top of Kendall’s BFF list – the “it” girls are regularly photographed hitting up Pilates classes in West Hollywood, CA. Jenner does, however, come with a reputation for ducking the cameras, particularly with boyfriend Devin Booker.

“I used to be really angry. You can find old videos of me screaming at the paparazzi for no reason, but also for a very obvious reason. I’m a lot more at peace with things now,” she told i-D earlier this year.

Kendall Jenner keeps cool after raw panic attacks reveal

Jenner made 2021 headlines for opening up on her mental health and revealing she’s suffered panic attacks. “I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I was just like, ‘Oh, but you know what? I’m just going to pick up this book and try to forget,'” she continued. Saying she finds reading a form of “therapy,” the Vogue cover girl added: “I just love having things that are for me and no one else, you know? I feel like reading is one of those things.”

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.