Kendall Jenner enjoys nudie weekend sunbathe

Kendall Jenner is sunning her buns in the nude amid her newly single status.

The supermodel dropped jaws with a very revealing and fully naked sunbathe over the weekend, posting for her army of Instagram followers and showing full cheek, plus some chest – which she was forced to censor.

Kendall Jenner goes buns out for naked sunbathing

Kendall, 26, went viral the moment she posted for her 245 million followers.

Plonked on her front as she flaunted her world-famous body, the Vogue cover girl showcased her peachy rear, endlessly-long legs, and parts of her left breast. The Hulu star abided by Instagram’s no-nudity policy as a digital black cube covered her nipple.

Lounging on a towel-laid lounger amid a large wooden sun deck, the reality star was seen looking at her phone while wearing a green baseball cap – while her post came as a gallery and also included an equestrian moment, sushi eats, plus some interior design, it was the nudie opener that raked in the likes.

Fans left over 4.7 million likes in just four hours.

Kendall’s smiley-hug emoji was the only caption. The 818 tequila founder might not have much to say for herself in updates, but media outlets are bursting at the seams as she seemingly ends her relationship with NBA player Devin Booker after a two-year romance.

“Devin is very upset about the whole thing, and he definitely hasn’t even begun to move on,” a source tells Hollywood Life. “Kendall broke up with him because she didn’t think he was taking the relationship as seriously as she was. Kendall felt like it was a really big deal to bring him with her to Kourtney’s wedding, and she thought it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out like that at all, and he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romantic aspect of it.”

Kendall Jenner back on the market after Devin Booker split

Kendall had invited Devin to attend 43-year-old sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent wedding in Portofino, Italy. The two have also been partying in L.A. this month, but it doesn’t look like the Moon partner will be smooching 25-year-old Devin anymore.

“She had a lightbulb moment and is coming to terms with the fact that even though they had a great run, ultimately it’s not what she wants,” the source added. Jenner has also dated NBA faces Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons in the past.

