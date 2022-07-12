Kendall Jenner buns out in bikini for ‘daily routine’

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is flashing her buns in a revealing bikini look as she endorses a “daily routine” designed to improve posture.

The supermodel, 26, was featured in her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh brand’s Instagram Stories today. While Kendall is busy with her endless carousel of brand ambassador gigs and her 818 tequila line, she still makes time to help out the family.

Kendall Jenner stuns in bikini to promote Poosh

The photo, a throwback, showed Kendall in a cheeky thong bikini.

Rocking a baseball cap while posing from the beach and offering a rear view, the sister to Kylie Jenner showed off her catwalk queen body and her smile – going near makeup-free and opting for aqua shades via both her swimwear and her netted green baseball cap.

“Want Better Posture? TRY THIS DAILY ROUTINE,” the text read.

Fans were then urged to “TAP TO LEARN MORE.”

Kendall Jenner in a bikini. Pic credit: @poosh/Instagram

The link redirected fans to 2019-founded Poosh’s website – the lifestyle brand then offered readers a blog post entitled: “PEOPLE WITH GREAT POSTURE Do This 5 Minute Routine Daily.”

Kourtney’s brand is known for tapping members of the family to promote its blog posts and retail products, although it equally uses high-profile faces not limited to models Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid. Kourtney is also expanding her business – The Kardashians this year has shown her meeting with GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow to explore a candle collab.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall Jenner reveals workout secrets behind supermodel body

In 2016, Kendall opened up to People about getting runway ready for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I love running outside. You can go on a run on a treadmill but it’s really not the same. I used to be the most athletic kid. I was always outside. I was super outdoorsy running around in the mud and doing that kind of stuff. I don’t do that ever [now]. You’re always like stuck inside, you’re always in a gym, or you’re always in your phone or whatever. So to actually to get outside and run outside … I enjoy it,” she revealed.

The star is also a fan of Pilates, something her entire family is championing these days. Jenner has been showing off her summer-ready bikini body throughout June and July, posting skimpy shots to her social media and delighting her army of followers. The latest saw her channeling the upside-down bikini trend as she shouted out clothing retailer FWRD. Kendall holds a Creative Director role at the company.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.