Kendall Jenner buns out for nudie sunbathe

Kendall Jenner close up. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is sunning her buns in the nude to help out sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The supermodel, 26, made late June headlines for flashing her bare backside while fully nude and sunbathing – the Instagram share has now been used to promote 43-year-old Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle brand.

Kendall Jenner stuns completely naked for sunbathing session

The photo showed Kendall with her bikini top lying next to her and plonked on her front.

Enjoying the perks of a sun-drenched terrace, Kendall sizzled as she topped up her tan while in her birthday suit.

Posing on a peachy-pink towel covering a lounger, the reality star wore only a green baseball cap as she casually scrolled her phone, with a caption urging fans to tackle their “afternoon slump.”

Poosh told fans to “skip” the “slump” with “5 hacks to increase your energy.”

“Poosh the link in our bio to unlock your most productive self,” it added.

Anyone clicking the link was redirected to 2019-founded Poosh’s website, where a new blog post by wellness author Rachel Swanson addressed tackling that afternoon dip where we inevitably feel a wave of exhaustion. One recommendation was to keep hydration levels up.

“Many of us become so engrossed in daily work/life that it’s easy to go all afternoon without a sip of liquid. But even slight dehydration can influence cognitive performance in the afternoon, and for some, can compound their vulnerability to headaches,” Rachel writes. “Anchor your water intake onto pre-existing habits so it naturally becomes part of your routine. It’s not about counting cups per se—just use the color of your urine to determine what your body needs (should be pale yellow, like lemonade),” she advises.

Kendall Jenner likely earning more than ever in 2022

Kendall was likely paid for her photo being used – even if it’s within the family. The model is enjoying a massive uptick in her career in 2022. She’s Creative Director at high-end retailer FWRD, a partner at brands including Moon and Alo Yoga, and she’s even designed pieces for the latter.

Additionally, Kendall is running her 818 tequila brand, this minus starring on The Kardashians and fronting brands including Givenchy, Prada, Hugo Boss, and Michael Kors. Kendall was, in 2019, already the highest-paid female influencer on Instagram, netting $15.9 million that year from the platform alone.

Buzz is also continuing to center over whether or not the star has split from NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker. The two were spotted together recently after making breakup headlines.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.