Kendall Jenner braless for Bahamas tequila celebration

Kendall Jenner is stunning while rocking the braless look as she touches down in Barbados and celebrates her best-selling tequila brand.

The supermodel, 26, posted to her Instagram Stories this week with a sunny snap.

The photo showed Kendall all smiles at SLS Baha Mar hotel – she’d reposted it from the hotel’s social media.

Shot under semi-cloudy skies and holding up a bottle of her 818 Tequila, Kendall sizzled from a wooden bridge over water, a palm-fringed beach visible behind her.

Kendall showed off her mile-long legs in a cute and striped pair of shorts, adding a skimpy and braless white crop top that showcased her toned abs and tiny waist. By raising her bottle high, Kendall also drew attention to her gym-honed arms. She kept the vibe summery and casual by wearing shades, plus her long brown hair was worn down.

A caption spoke of “bottles up” as 818 Tequila opened its first shack at the luxurious property.

Kendall Jenner’s tequila getting rave reviews

Kendall has just launched her ultra-luxurious 818 Tequila Eight Reserve – a bottle costs a sweet $200.

“This is the sort of tequila that changes with each tasting. After a second sip I started to pick up on soft floral notes, coffee, and dried apricot, with a lingering spice that lives in the nose as you breathe out,” Dane Rivera wrote for an extensive product review via Uproxx.

Kendall launched her brand in 2021.

Kendall Jenner expanding empire with major ‘milestone’

Calling her Eight Reserve launch a “milestone,” The Kardashians face stated, “We are constantly looking to innovate and with this new liquid we are building on what makes 818 Blanco, Reposado and Añejo so beautiful and complex and taking it to the next level.”

Though she has been part of many projects and always had the support of her family, 818 Tequila is Kylie’s most significant solo business venture. Meanwhile, younger sister Kylie Jenner is CEO of four brands, including her debut Kylie Cosmetics. Sister Kim Kardashian runs SKIMS and SKKN by Kim, with Khloe Kardashian bossing it up at Good American. This month, eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian launched her second business, Lemme, a line of vitamins and supplements.

Noting the origin of her tequila, Kendall continued, “It’s been incredible to work alongside our team in Mexico to develop Eight Reserve.”

The model continues her brand ambassador gigs among running 818. She recently posted to promote the oral care brand Moon.

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.