Kendall Jenner arches back against a tree while pantless

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Kendall Jenner has just dropped new photos from her latest Vogue shoot, and she’s gone for a head-turner.

The supermodel, 26, is the latest face gracing Vogue China’s cover, and her Wednesday Instagram share was dedicated to marking the achievement. The shoot was edgy and outdoor, also opening with a silky spandex bodysuit look that Balenciaga ambassador sister Kim Kardashian would likely approve of.

Kendall Jenner stuns in new Vogue China cover shoot

Kendall’s first photo showed her posing by a vintage car on a road, also under blue skies.

Flaunting her catwalk queen figure, Kendall sent out sass in a long-sleeved and skintight black bodysuit that was both gloved booted. Jewelry forming a belt matched Kendall’s earrings as she stood confidently in statement shades.

A swipe right showed the new Hulu star lying back against red fabrics and brandishing a red fan – the bold hues here matched Kendall’s lips as she smoldered with old-school glam.

The final photo went leggy as the sister to Kylie Jenner showcased her endlessly-long pins while in sheer green stockings and arching her back against a tree trunk.

“@voguechina cover by @inezandvinoodh 🏎,” Kendall wrote, with fans leaving her over 900,000 likes in just one hour. Jenner is no stranger to Vogue and no stranger to switching it up. Earlier this year, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel made headlines for welcoming an Endless Summer via high-end retailer FWRD, where she holds a prestigious Creative Director status. The high-brow shoot saw Kendall clad in Balenciaga, Jacquemus, and Saint Laurent among other brands.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall Jenner building herself a tequila empire with 818

In 2021, Kendall launched her 818 tequila brand. Now, it’s a best seller and retailing outside the U.S.

“For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!” ”Kendall told her Instagram followers last February. “This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤,” she added. 818 boasts just under 1 million followers on Instagram.

Elsewhere, Kendall continues to front brands including Givenchy, Alo Yoga, Hugo Boss, and oral care brand Moon.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.