Kendall Jenner stuns in a revealing top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner was gorgeous in a mesh top and sequin skirt with Kim Kardashian as they left the LACMA Gala together.

The 27-year-old socialite looked incredible in the see-through mesh top with long sleeves that showed off her amazing figure and curves. Kendall paired the top with a flowing and low-rise sequin skirt that perfectly caught the light and allowed the star to shine even brighter.

The media personality accessorized with silver earrings that paired nicely with the skirt. She completed the outfit with black stiletto heels, and her nails were manicured with a deep red color.

Kendall wore her brown hair down and parted in the middle as it cascaded over her shoulders. The model’s makeup was gorgeous, with subtle smokey eyes, dark lips, and rosy cheeks.

Kim also looked incredible in a black leather bodysuit that hugged her body perfectly and seamlessly turned from long sleeves into gloves. Her bright white hair caught the light perfectly, and her makeup was on point, as usual.

The overall look of the two stars was elegant, fashionable, and glamorous.

Pic credit: affinitypicture/BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner promotes her fashion line

Kendall Jenner posted a gorgeous photo to promote FORWARD, her premier luxury fashion line. She was stunning in a cozy sweater as she posed for the camera.

The style of her outfit showed off her long legs and incredible figure. Her dark hair was soft as it flowed behind her and her makeup was beautiful with mascara, full lips, and defined brows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall posted the series of photos to Instagram with the caption, “all the best cozy finds on @fwrd.” The post received well over 6,000,000 million likes.

Kendall Jenner thanks her fans for ‘birthday love’

Kendall posted a beautiful series of photos that celebrated her birthday and thanked her fans for the “birthday love.”

In the first photo, Kendall posed in front of a cotton candy sky, an alluring pool, and lovely greenery. She looked deep into her daydreams as she looked up toward the sky with the scenery around her.

She wore a gorgeous white dress with a square neckline that had a sweet and dreamlike quality to it. It fit nicely to her body and flowed all the way to the ground.

The post earned well over 9,000,000 likes and over 26,000 comments.

The Kardashian airs Thursdays on Hulu.