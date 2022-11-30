Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles hang out post-breakups

After their recent breakups, the exes are reportedly reconnecting. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Exes Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are apparently reconnecting after their recent breakups.

In the past month, both Jenner and Styles have ended their long-term relationships. Styles is reportedly taking a break from Olivia Wilde, whom he had been dating since 2021, while Jenner parted ways with NBA star Devin Booker, her boyfriend of two years.

Now, it appears Jenner and Styles – who have been linked romantically since at least 2014 – may have rekindled their connection.

Fans started speculating when, earlier this month, Jenner was spotted at one of the singer’s Los Angeles concerts. Alongside her friend Hailey Bieber and sister Kylie, Jenner danced to his greatest hits.

One viral TikTok purported to capture Styles blowing the model a kiss. The moment came during his song “Love of My Life,” which mourns a lost relationship. Some believe the song is about her.

The two first got together in 2013, when they were spotted on a string of outings from London to West Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles possibly reconnecting: a timeline of their relationship

The model, 27, and the singer, 28, have been romantically linked before. Rumors about them first started back in 2013 and have circled periodically ever since.

In 2016, Jenner and Styles rang in the New Year together in the Caribbean, where they snuggled up on a yacht.

Three years later, the two were spotted flirting at the Met Gala. They were later seen leaving the same afterparty around six a.m.

A few months later, when Styles filled in for host James Corden on The Late Late Show, Jenner made a guest appearance. Their chemistry shined through the charming game Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts, reigniting the rumors.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles ‘leaning on each other’ after recent breakups

Jenner was first linked to her most recent boyfriend, NBA All-Star Devin Booker, in the spring of 2020, but didn’t confirm the romance until early the next year.

Styles and director Olivia Wilde also met in 2020 when he joined the cast of her film Don’t Worry Darling. They stepped out as a couple in January 2021.

An insider told The Sun this week that Jenner and Styles have “always stayed in touch,” but in light of their recent breakups, “they have more time for one another.”

The source said that Jenner and Styles have been “leaning on each other” in the wake of their splits.

“Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his breakup with Olivia,” the insider said, adding, “They could very well end up on a yacht.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.