Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ‘fully back together’ says Kardashian insider

According to Kardashian sources, Kendall and Devin are back on. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide/AdMedia

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly reconciled and are “fully” back together after a brief hiatus in their relationship.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kendall and Devin took a break from their two-year-long relationship in June, only to spark rumors they were back together and that their breakup was staged.

Now, an insider has revealed that the supermodel and the NBA player are back on and happier than ever.

“She and Devin are fully back together,” a source close to Kendall reported. “They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.”

“They moved on and it’s going really well,” they told E! News. “They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren’s wedding over the weekend in Napa.”

Over the weekend, Kendall shared pics to her Instagram Stories ahead of her friend Lauren’s wedding, showing off her outfit for the evening as well as giving her fans a glimpse of her date, who appeared to be Devin standing behind her in a mirror selfie. However, she didn’t show her date’s face, leaving her fans to speculate.

Did Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker reconcile?

Shortly after reports surfaced that Kendall and Devin split, the duo was spotted getting cozy together at Soho House in Malibu, California. An eyewitness who spotted the couple during the outing said, “Kendall and Devin looked like a couple. They seemed happy to be together and had great energy between them.”

In a recent Instagram share, Kendall shared footage from a recent tropical vacation. A few swipes right showed Kendall enjoying the sun and surf and in the water, while a mystery man wearing goggles swam in the water behind her, presumably Devin.

Kendall keeps her romantic life private

Kendall has always kept her romantic life more private than her famous sisters, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, so her fans are often kept guessing about her love life.

Given Kendall’s busy modeling career and Devin’s jam-packed schedule on the road with the NBA, the couple has struggled to find time for each other. Additionally, they felt as though their relationship was “on a road to nowhere,” reportedly the reason they split in the first place.

Despite hitting a rough patch, however, an insider says Kendall and Devin “both hope to make it work.”

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres this September on Hulu.