Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker broke up but are they really over?

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner reportedly call it quits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide/AdMedia

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly split after two years together.

The pair primarily kept a low profile, but they had gone more public in recent months, with The Kardashians star sharing a selfie with her ex-boyfriend earlier this year.

The NBA star accompanied Kendall to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy just last month.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split was very recent

The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns shooting guard have broken up after two years together, a source close to Kendall tells E! News.

Kendall and Devin have reportedly been going through some relationship issues and have been split for less than two weeks.

“Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half,” a source told the outlet.

The couple reportedly had a “really nice time” in Italy together during sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, “but once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles,” the source continued.

As previously mentioned on Monsters and Critics, The 25-year-old Phoenix Suns guard opened up about how his high-profile relationship with Jenner has impacted his life.

“I wouldn’t say hard,” Booker said in the interview in reference to dating the reality TV star, continuing:

“Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

Could Devin and Kendall reconcile?

All hope is not lost with Devin and Kendall reigniting their flame, according to sources.

Kendall told Devin she “wanted space and time apart, they have been in touch since and do care about one another,” an E! News source claimed.

However, it may not be a permanent breakup, as the insider notes, “They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split.”

The couple shared a rare social media photo in January, with Jenner sharing a selfie of the pair in a series of photos.

While they kept their relationship off social media, they have been photographed together multiple times. The pair was spotted on double dates with Justin and Hailey Bieber and she often sat courtside supporting Devin’s NBA games.

Jenner was previously linked to Ben Simmons, Anwar Haded, Blake Griffin and ASAP Rocky. Devin, on the other hand, was linked to Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner.