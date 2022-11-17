Kendall Jenner almost went to the Met Gala topless

Kendall dropped a Met Gala bombshell on the family’s reality TV show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Kendall Jenner considered walking the red carpet for the iconic Met Gala this year topless.

The model revealed the news on the most recent episode of The Kardashians as fans got a glimpse at all that went into her jaw-dropping look.

It was a family affair last spring as Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and momager Kris Jenner all attended the Met Gala together for the first time.

While Kylie, Kendall, and Kim had previously been at the annual event, it was the first time for Khloe and Kourtney.

Although a bulk of the episode focused on Khloe’s anxiety over walking the red carpet and Kim’s drive to morph into Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala, Kendall managed to have a couple of shocking moments too.

The model’s used to walking a runway in barely-there attire, it is her job, after all.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise she nearly walked the Met Gala red carpet without a top.

Kendall Jenner went sheer instead of topless at the Met Gala

As she was getting ready for the Met Gala, Kendall stood in her hotel room as her people got her dressed in a very full and long black Prada skirt. Kendall had her arms across her bare chest as she admitted that was the look she almost chose for the big night.

“For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt and just doing this,” she spilled to the cameras.

In the end, Kendall and her team opted for a sheer tight sleeves crop top with a fishnet overlay. The brunette beauty bleached her eyebrows for a very bold glam style, and she looked fabulous all around.

She did not give a reason for why she opted out of going topless for the high-profile event.

The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner pees in an ice bucket

Along with Kendall admitting briefly that she thought about going topless for the Met Gala, the model also let The Kardashian viewers see the not so glam part of her life.

Kendall had to stand up in a sprinter van on the way to the Gala because her dress was so long and full. She was even out of breath from walking from her room to the van, causing her to have a panic attack.

Just went Kendall thought things were fine, she realized she had to pee. The model’s team went into help mode and found an ice bucket for her to pee in while standing up.

“Nobody judge me,” she expressed before adding, “Prada, I’m so sorry!”

Kendall Jenner allowed The Kardashians viewers to see what all went into her getting ready for the Met Gala, including a topless revelation and proving when you gotta pee, you gotta pee.

The Kardashians Season 2 finale airs Thursday, November 24 on Hulu.