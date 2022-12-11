Kendall Jenner all smiles in tube top to celebrate tequila

Kendall Jenner was all smiles on Instagram as she celebrated the holidays with 818 Tequila. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner is ringing in the season with spirit.

On Saturday, the supermodel shared a star-studded Instagram photo set capturing some memorable moments from her company 818 Tequila’s recent holiday bash.

The snaps showed Kendall laughing, posing, and toasting 818 Tequila alongside her closest celebrity friends, including Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith, singer Justine Skye, and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Instagram model Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Guests clinked glasses of 818 Tequila and sipped on specialty holiday-themed cocktail creations like the Mistletoe Toast (818 Blanco Tequila, Aperol, lime juice, and elderflower liqueur.)

In the course of the night, Kendall, 27, donned two different looks to promote her growing brand. First, The Kardashians star wore a strapless, zebra-print minidress that showed off her toned physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Later, Kendall changed into a gray, sequin-studded bodycon dress that sparkled in the cameras’ flash.

The star wore her dark hair loose, in soft, flowing curls and kept her makeup classy and subtle for the festive occasion.

The Instagram post was shared with Kendall’s 266 million followers on Saturday alongside the caption: “happy nights with @drink818.”

Kendall Jenner opens up about growing 818 Tequila

In August, Kendall opened up to Rolling Stone about her growing business, telling the magazine: “I started this process five years ago and I had a ton to learn then and still have a ton to learn now.”

Earlier this year, Kendall settled a copyright lawsuit brought against 818 Tequila by a competing company, Tequila 512.

The star has also drawn criticism for cultural insensitivity, with some arguing that Kendall’s Calabasas-themed branding ignored the spirit’s long and deep-rooted traditions in the Latinx community.

“There was just a lack of respect to the culture and the importance of tequila to Mexico,” bartender Lucas Assis told Yahoo! Life last February. “She didn’t even know how to properly drink tequila.”

But even though her team at 818 had faced its share of challenges, the reality star revealed, “We’ve come through, and we’re having a great time.”

Kendall Jenner focused on business post-breakup

In October, the supermodel called it quits with her on-and-off boyfriend of the last two years, NBA star Devin Booker.

Since then, Kendall has been focused on growing 818 Tequila and her thriving career.

“She’s been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level and is really focused on work,” a source close to Kendall recently told E! News.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.