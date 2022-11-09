Kendall Jenner all smiles in all black for some NYC thrift shopping

Kendall Jenner looked stunning while in NYC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner has been taking a break from Sunny Calabasas to enjoy the sights of New York City. The supermodel was smiling ear to ear while keeping warm from the fall air on her latest shopping trip.

The reality star was seen scanning the NYC thrift shops for new vintage finds. She exited one store while wearing an oversized sweater with a white speckled pattern.

She paired it with Navy blue corduroys that had a light flare for a retro look. She added black vinyl boots to complete her perfect fall outfit.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore brown sunglasses and a black leather bag.

She kept her makeup simple and sported a natural look. She opted out of eyeshadow and wore nude lip gloss.

The brunette has been growing out her red hair from a previous fashion show and put her hair in a half-up half-down hairstyle, which was held together by a claw clip.

Kendall Jenner enjoys thrift shopping in New York City. Pic credit: The Hapa Blonde/BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner is very simple with her skincare

Kendall Jenner has been very open and honest about her skin. She struggled with acne growing up and definitely tried to keep it under control as she got older.

While talking to Byrdie, she admitted to finally finding the routine that worked for her.

“I’m very simple and lazy with my beauty routine. I wouldn’t say I’m that daring,” she told the publication. “But I’ve always been super OCD about washing my face—and that’s even before I started modeling. But it’s definitely enhanced now because I wear so much makeup all the time. I wash my face at least two or three times a day.”

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum admitted that of all her sisters, she sticks to the most natural products.

Kendall Jenner channels Jessie from Toy Story

Kendall Jenner recently looked amazing for Halloween when she dressed up as Jessie from the movie Toy Story.

The supermodel wore a white bandeau top that was lined with yellow and red materials, which she paired with denim high-waisted underwear for a sexy look.

Over the underwear, she wore cow print chaps that were held together by a brown belt. To accessorize the outfit, she wore a red cowgirl hat and yellow detached sleeves.

She wore her hair in pigtails to mimic the Disney character.

For her makeup, she wore heavy blush and dark nude lipstick.