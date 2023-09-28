Kendall Jenner addresses cucumber fiasco: ‘I cut that cucumber safely’

Kendall Jenner is undoubtedly talented, but that doesn’t mean any of us will be forgetting about the cucumber fiasco any time soon.

It’s been almost a year and a half since Kendall showed off her cucumber-slicing skills in May of 2022, but no one has forgotten the awkward moment.

However, Kendall isn’t too worried about what people have to say regarding her cucumber-cutting skills.

“By the way, guys. I cut that cucumber safely,” she said in The Kardashians Season 4 opener.

“So anyone who says I can’t cut a cucumber… it was sliced, it was cut.”

Plus, it’s not like not being able to cut a cucumber is the worst thing someone can be… right?

Kendall Jenner not worried about cucumber ‘disses’

As far as Kendall is concerned, if not being able to cut a cucumber is the worst thing about her, then so be it.

There are definitely worse traits to have, that’s for sure.

“People really think it’s like a diss now. It’s like, you’re hanging out with her? She can’t even f**king cut a cucumber. You think that you’re offending me? ‘Cause you’re not. Like, who gives a s**t? Seriously.” Kendall declared that this was “the last thing I’ll say about this f**king cucumber thing.”

Besides, Kendall is apparently a good cook otherwise, so the cucumber thing is really moot, though she did joke that she would cry about it later.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner show off their cooking skills on The Kardashians

In Season 4 Episode 1, You’re a Witch and I Hate You, The Kardashians viewers got to watch as the whole KarJenner clan headed to Cabo San Lucas — minus Kourtney.

As part of the fun, the four sisters had a guacamole-making contest while in Cabo.

Kim noted that Kylie and Khloe were probably the best cooks in the family, while she herself was “probably” the worst.

“Probably right under that cucumber that Kendall can’t cut,” Kim joked.

Nevertheless, the sisters went to work making their special guacamole for mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble to try.

Chips were thrown, ingredients were stolen, and guacamole was finally made.

Kris and Corey enjoyed both versions of guacamole, but ultimately voted for Kylie and Kendall’s dish as the winner, to no one’s surprise. It’s no secret that Kris favors her youngest daughters, and Khloe and Kim knew that when they were declared the losers, even though Corey was still eating their dip.

Fortunately, Kendall was better at making guac than she was at cutting up that poor cucumber.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at what Kendall actually can do.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.