Kelsey Weier shows off impeccable figure in summer bikini

Kelsey Weier has been on two shows with The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: @kelsey_weier/Instagram

Kelsey Weier debuted on The Bachelor Season 24 with lead Peter Weber.

Kelsey’s most notable moment from her time on The Bachelor was when she infamously and accidentally sprayed an important bottle of champagne in her face.

After The Bachelor, Kelsey went on to try and find love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Kelsey’s time on Bachelor in Paradise was brief, and she left the island single.

While Kelsey didn’t find love through The Bachelor franchise, she did gain a substantial following with 264k followers on Instagram.

Recently, Kelsey shared a sizzling bikini pic with her thousands of followers.

Kelsey Weier turned up the heat for pool day

Kelsey Weier took to her Instagram Stories to pose for a mirror selfie.

In the photo, Kelsey wowed in a patterned bikini top and stringy matching bottoms.

Kelsey’s trim and toned figure was visible in the flattering bikini as she placed her blonde tresses in a top bun and completed the look with black sunglasses.

Kelsey wrote over the photo, “when it’s 91 [degrees] & 54% humidity… you have no choice but to have a pool day.”

Pic credit: @kelsey_weier/Instagram

Who found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?

While Kelsey didn’t find love during her stint on Bachelor in Paradise, several couples were formed during her season.

Three couples were engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, with two still engaged.

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise finale and made history as the first Black couple to get engaged within the entire franchise.

However, Riley and Maurissa later confirmed their split and went their separate ways.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin had an instant connection on Bachelor in Paradise, and despite a few messy love triangles getting in the way, the pair managed to rise above and fall in love.

Kenny and Mari got engaged at the end of the season and are still in the process of planning their wedding. In the meantime, they’ve expanded their family with a new dog.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile also got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise finale after having a smooth journey on the show. Joe’s ex Kendall Long showing up on the island complicated things temporarily, but Joe and Serena ultimately chose one another and are still going strong.

Other couples from BIP Season 7 include Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, Chris Conran and Alana Milne, and BIP villains Brendan Morais and Pieper James.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.