Kelly Flanagan is all cleavage in revealing dress in Mykonos

Kelley Flanagan wore a racy dress that revealed her cleavage as she attended a Mykonos wedding. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Kelley Flanagan was the belle of the ball over the weekend as she attended a wedding in a revealing dress, and it’s hard to believe she didn’t steal any attention from the bride.

Kelley wore a long, racy dress with a halter neck and a huge cut-out in the center that left little to the imagination.

The dress was glittery and black, with a very high thigh slit that showed some of Kelley’s long legs.

Her cleavage was on display for the world to see. On top of that, she was rocking a bronzed glow, most likely from spending some time tanning as she enjoyed a break in Mykonos before attending the wedding.

The Bachelor alum wore her hair in a high ponytail with waves, gold hoop earrings, and strappy white heels.

The wedding she attended looked amazing, with a huge dance floor and fireworks that went off as the happy couple had their first dance.

Kelley wrote in the caption, “Congrats to this beautiful couple! 🇬🇷🤍 @gbousis @stas_pants #BooToBou.”

The pictures received over 9k likes, including from fellow Bachelor alums Matt James and Madison Prewett.

Kelley Flanagan arrived earlier in Mykonos and wore a chic white dress

The Bachelor Nation favorite arrived in Mykonos early and spent some time partying with friends.

She once again stunned in a white dress with a high thigh slit and spaghetti straps, paired with strappy white heels.

She wore her brunette locks down in beach waves and dark makeup as she stood in front of a white background.

She joked in the caption, “Trying to make @connieflanagan happy by finding a Greek husband 🇬🇷.”

It’s not surprising that Kelley’s mom would joke like that, as she was attending a wedding and her older sister had just gotten engaged.

Kelley’s sister recently got engaged

In June, she posted pictures from her older sister’s engagement which apparently involved the whole family as they were all in the pictures.

Of course, she was exceptionally happy for her sister, writing in the caption, “Congrats to my beautiful older sister and Louis on their engagement. So happy and beyond proud of everything you do. Love you to the moon and back.”

Kelley and Peter Weber split up and it wasn’t amicable

But, despite her happiness for her sister, Kelley has not been very lucky in love herself so far. After she was sent home on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, the two began dating after filming.

However, they split up, and it was less than amicable if what they said about each other was to be believed.

After an on-off romance, they split for good after Valentine’s Day in 2021. Just a few months later, in May, Kelley told the Chicks in the Office podcast that they had a major blowout argument, and in the end, she told him to “Get the hell out of my life.”

“It ended really badly,” she added.