Kelly Dodd wants to team up with RHOC alums and sue ‘evil’ Tamra Judge: ‘We need to take her down’

Ryan Boyajian might have unknowingly kicked off a domino effect of legal trouble for Tamra Judge after he served her with legal papers.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is accused of making false statements against him during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

However, Ryan is not the only one with a bone to pick with Tamra over untrue claims, her former castmate Kelly Dodd is also looking to sue.

After news hit the blogs that the 57-year-old was in legal trouble again, some of her castmates chimed in.

Vicki Gunvalson already spoke out, noting that she hopes Tamra has learned her lesson about defaming people.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now Kelly is speaking out and she wants to take Tamra down!

She posted a video on social media and expressed her desire to join forces with Vicki and alum Gretchen Rossi so they can file a class action lawsuit against the OC Housewife.

Kelly Dodd wants to join forces with other RHOC alums and file a lawsuit against Tamra Judge

Kelly Dodd has entered the chat, and as always, the controversial RHOC alum is being blunt about her disdain for Tamra.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story, Kelly made her intentions very clear after sharing that she recently spoke to Jim Bellino, who sued Tamra in 2018.

“Tamra Judge needs to be sued,” exclaimed the RHOC alum. “I need to sue Tamra Judge, Vicki needs to sue Tamra Judge, and Gretchen needs to sue… we all need to come together and sue her.”

Kelly listed some of the “disgusting” claims Tamra said about her over the years, noting, “We all need to come together and file a class action lawsuit.”

“They allow her to go and spread rumors, and you know what? We need to take her down, we need to take that evil b**ch down,” added Kelly.

Tamra Judge is not getting any sympathy from RHOC fans

After it was posted on Instagram that Tamra was served, RHOC viewers took to the comments in support of Ryan.

Kelly Dodd laughingly commented, “👏👏👏👏good for him !! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

“Good!” reiterated someone else. “Tamara is reckless and then puts on the Waterworks if you ever say anything about her.”

“I hope he gets her… she was supportive of Shannon paying up…make her pay too!” wrote an RHOC fan.

Pic credit: @tvdeets/Instagram

An Instagram user said, “I’m here for it. Don’t intentionally spread lies because you think it’s what the people want? What we want is the truth with mess sprinkled in. Enough is enough with the lies the lies the lies.”

Another added, “It makes sense, you can’t just go on TV and acuse people just because of your hatred towards that person.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.





