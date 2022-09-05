Kelly Dodd shows off toned physique in tiny bikini

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is rocking a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd celebrated her three-day weekend in style and brought fans along for the ride with a bikini share.

Kelly posed for the camera in a carousel of four photos on her Instagram.

She shared the swimsuit photos with her 774k Instagram followers on Sunday afternoon.

The first two photos featured Kelly in a tiny bikini. The last two photos featured Kelly’s man, Rick Leventhal, in navy blue swimming trunks with a white string.

Kelly rocked her light brown hair in a messy bun and appeared makeup-free in the shots. She revealed a prominent tan line around her hips, the result of a fresh spray tan.

She posed in her kitchen, with one hand on her white counter and the other on her hip.

Kelly Dodd rocks blue bikini during holiday weekend

Kelly sported a blue and white bandeau bikini top with horizontal stripes. The garment featured gold metal rings in the bodice, which allowed the piece to stretch accordingly.

She paired the top with bikini bottoms in a different shade of blue, which appeared to be from a different bikini set. The bikini bottoms featured neon green straps on each hip.

The mother of Jolie appeared noticeably darker in the shots, and she revealed in the caption how she got her color. Kelly also shared that the tan made her look skinnier, which she appreciated for the bikini photo.

Kelly’s caption read, “Getting tan for the big weekend !! Thanks @tantastic.oc for coming to my house to spray me so I can look skinnier for my pool day .. follow @tantastic.oc & schedule your own personal private & professional home spray tan visit !! She’s terrific ! #spraytan #athome.”

Kelly Dodd reveals Vicki Gunvalson podcast plans

Kelly Dodd is planning a new podcast with fellow RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson.

The show will follow in the footsteps of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, who have a joint podcast, Two Ts in a Pod.

Kelly made the big reveal on her podcast show with her husband, The Rick and Kelly Show.

Kelly shared, “Vicki wants to do a show with me, and I told her, ‘yeah that would be great.'”

Although the podcast is only a concept at the moment, the podcast would offer RHOC fans insight into the lives of Vicki and Kelly. Kelly is an incredibly divisive member of the Bravo universe, and Vicki is a legend on her own as an original Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.