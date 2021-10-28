Kelly Clarkson says she felt like a jerk on The Voice this week

Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice gets tough and personal for the coaches in the Battle rounds and the Knockouts.

In the Battle Rounds, the coaches have two singers perform together and then have to pick one to stay and one to leave. Each coach gets one save and one steal to rescue some hopefuls.

In the Knockouts, the singers are pitted against each other. Once again the coaches have to choose one to stay and one to leave. In this case, each coach gets one steal, and no saves, so it is harder.

After this week’s Knockouts, Kelly Clarkson said she feels like a jerk because of who she pitted against each other.

Kelly Clarkson feels like a jerk on The Voice

Kelly Clarkson follows the pattern of most coaches on The Voice.

She takes two singers who are similar and pits them against each other, hoping to lead the best of each style of music into the finals.

However, Kelly had two singers who were not only similar in styles, but also in age. She had picked Hailey Mia, a 13-year-old singer, and the Cunningham Sisters, who were 14 and 15 years old.

These are young teens and Kelly chose to pit them against each other in the Knockouts.

“I wanted them to feel challenged by each other because they’re the same age,” Clarkson said. She then noted that it made it really hard on her because she had to send one of them home.

“It’s going to be really hard to choose.”

Hailey Mia chose Arcade by Duncan Laurence to show her soul. The Cunningham Sisters chose Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) by Hillson UNITED.

Both sounded great.

“As a mama, this is so hard,” Clarkson said. “You’re all so gifted and so young, so you feel like such a jerk being, ‘Sorry, I picked the other one.'”

Kelly picked Mia since she said the young girl “came alive” in her performance.

Arian Grande already used her save earlier and neither John Legend nor Blake Shelton used theirs to save the Cunningham Sisters.

Kelly Clarkson’s team on The Voice so far

On the first night of the Knockouts, Kelly Clarkson chose Gymani over Kinsey Rose and Girl Named Tom over Holly Forbes.

Ariana Grande used her Save on Holly Forbes.

On night two, there were only three Knockouts.

In Kelly’s Knockout that night, it was the Hailey Mia vs. Cunningham Sisters match and Mia moved on.

Kelly Clarkson still has one Knockout match left with Xavier Cornell vs. Jeremy Rosado. She also has one save left to use.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.